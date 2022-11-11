ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense sparks 10-minute second-half run to give Jacksonville 16th home victory in a row

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
It was 10 minutes and 20 seconds of near-perfect basketball.

Jacksonville University outscored Johnson University 29-0 during a portion of the second half and went on to win 85-34 on Friday in the Dolphins' home opener in front of 742 fans at Swisher Gym.

More college basketball coverage

JU (1-1) won its 16th home game in a row, tying for the nation's 11-longest streak. Junior forward Mike Marsh led the Dolphins with 19 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore guard Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate, had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Ten players scored and six had nine or more points. JU shot .565 from the floor four days after hitting only .379 in a 71-44 loss to Duke.

The Dolphins spent most of the first half trying to put a comfortable distance on the Suns (0-2), who are located in Kissimmee and are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

JU led 37-24 at halftime and Johnson trailed by only seven points and had the ball with the chance to cut it to four before the Dolphins scored the last six points of the half.

Coach Jordan Mincy said the defensive intensity was the problem and he laid that gauntlet down at halftime.

"I was proud of their performance," he said. "Maybe not in the first half, but in the second half we resembled Dolphin basketball. Those guys were getting certain shots, wide-open looks. I challenged our guys. Where was our accountability on the defensive end? We got back to ourselves and understanding who we are. Just play in character. A veteran group showed that in the second half."

JU's extended run began with a layup by Jordan Davis off a slick Kevion Nolan feed and the Dolphins quickly got into a rhythm.

Seven players scored during the run, led by Davis with seven and Nolan with two 3-pointers. JU made 12 of 16 shots during the run, including their first six in a row, and the Suns missed all 13 of their attempts and had four turnovers.

The Dolphins had seven steals, four blocked shots and held Johnson to 4 of 33 shooting in the second half, and only 10 points.

"It was all about the intensity and urgency," Marsh said of the run. "We just had to find it. Johnson is a pretty good team, a fast-paced team and we had to match their energy. We shared the ball, played together as a team and stayed together when things weren't going our way."

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

