ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas basketball's defense stifles Fordham in 74-48 win

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLYl5_0j822gvl00

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball secured the win in its second game of the season, beating Fordham 74-48.

No. 10 Arkansas' defense was about as staunch as it could get, and it started early. From about the 17-minute mark until the 9-minute mark, the Razorbacks (2-0) held Fordham (1-1) scoreless and forced seven turnovers. By the end of the half, the Rams had coughed up 20 turnovers.

All told, Arkansas' defense forced 30 turnovers, 13 of them on steals, and scored 30 points off giveaways. Davonte Davis and Makhi Mitchell each had a team-high three steals. Arkansas' defense also recorded four blocks, half of them by Mitchell.

"Defensively, I thought we were phenomenal," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "I don't use that word often, but forcing 30 turnovers, I think, is the most since 2004.... Our length is unique defensively. I still think we have to challenge some shots a little bit more than we did."

MORE: Eric Musselman is trying to tell you something about Arkansas basketball's 2022-23 season

PREDICTIONS: Arkansas basketball tips off 2022-23 season. Here are 3 bold predictions.

Ricky Council IV shows off again

Starting guard Ricky Council IV stood out in the Razorbacks' opener against North Dakota State on Monday, and he continued his strong showing against Fordham.

He had flashy plays, including a thunderous one-handed dunk and one of Arkansas' two made 3-pointers. But he stuffed the stat sheet, too, including 4-for-4 free-throw shooting, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Much of that was thanks to his new role: Point guard. Council was functioning as a floor general for the first time, something Musselman said he didn't anticipate in preseason.

"We couldn’t keep doing what we were doing, so we made some adjustments," he said. "(Council) did a great job of finding people as well as being an offensive weapon. So, 15 (points) and seven (assists) for a guy that really hasn’t played any at the point guard position, I thought he did really well."

Jordan Walsh, who was the only new starter from the Razorbacks' opener, was Arkansas' second-leading scorer with 12. Trevon Brazile had a team-high eight rebounds.

Shooting average without Nick Smith Jr.

It was a good thing the defense smothered the Rams, because Arkansas wasn't exactly dominant on the other end of the floor early. Arkansas shot under 40% in the first half.

"In the first half, I think we were a little bit surprised in how they defended us," Musselman said. "I thought the guys really adjusted well scoring 42 points in the second half."

There were plenty of highlight reel-worthy dunks, and Arkansas did use its prowess in the paint to its advantage. The Razorbacks scored 54 points in the paint and 13 second-chance points.

But Arkansas was again without freshman Nick Smith Jr., who was held out as a precaution while he manages a right knee injury. In the Razorbacks' preseason games, Smith emerged as the team's leading source of offense.

Through two games without him, Arkansas hasn't been an exceptional shooting team. By the end of the game, the Razorbacks shot 46% from the field and while Eric Musselman has said this isn't a 3-point shooting group, Arkansas went just 2-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Up next

Arkansas hosts South Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, SECN+).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball's defense stifles Fordham in 74-48 win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Arkansas

Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman reacts to LSU loss, points to improved effort from last week: 'It came down to pride'

Sam Pittman said he saw a different Arkansas team this week, despite the loss to LSU, from the more disappointing loss to Liberty last week. “It came down to pride and it came down to passion for the game,” Pittman said. “I think you saw a passionate football team today. We lost. I think we saw a non-passionate football team last week.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
Axios

Bella Vista introduces a new late night pub

The former American Legion building in Bella Vista has transformed into Shredder's Public House, hence its new funky geometric designs on the exterior. The intrigue: Bella Vista is a former retirement community. It's a beautiful place with trails, lakes and golf courses, but the town is not exactly known for its vibrant nightlife or bustling restaurant scene.
BELLA VISTA, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy