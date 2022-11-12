Arkansas basketball's defense stifles Fordham in 74-48 win

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball secured the win in its second game of the season, beating Fordham 74-48.

No. 10 Arkansas' defense was about as staunch as it could get, and it started early. From about the 17-minute mark until the 9-minute mark, the Razorbacks (2-0) held Fordham (1-1) scoreless and forced seven turnovers. By the end of the half, the Rams had coughed up 20 turnovers.

All told, Arkansas' defense forced 30 turnovers, 13 of them on steals, and scored 30 points off giveaways. Davonte Davis and Makhi Mitchell each had a team-high three steals. Arkansas' defense also recorded four blocks, half of them by Mitchell.

"Defensively, I thought we were phenomenal," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "I don't use that word often, but forcing 30 turnovers, I think, is the most since 2004.... Our length is unique defensively. I still think we have to challenge some shots a little bit more than we did."

Ricky Council IV shows off again

Starting guard Ricky Council IV stood out in the Razorbacks' opener against North Dakota State on Monday, and he continued his strong showing against Fordham.

He had flashy plays, including a thunderous one-handed dunk and one of Arkansas' two made 3-pointers. But he stuffed the stat sheet, too, including 4-for-4 free-throw shooting, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Much of that was thanks to his new role: Point guard. Council was functioning as a floor general for the first time, something Musselman said he didn't anticipate in preseason.

"We couldn’t keep doing what we were doing, so we made some adjustments," he said. "(Council) did a great job of finding people as well as being an offensive weapon. So, 15 (points) and seven (assists) for a guy that really hasn’t played any at the point guard position, I thought he did really well."

Jordan Walsh, who was the only new starter from the Razorbacks' opener, was Arkansas' second-leading scorer with 12. Trevon Brazile had a team-high eight rebounds.

Shooting average without Nick Smith Jr.

It was a good thing the defense smothered the Rams, because Arkansas wasn't exactly dominant on the other end of the floor early. Arkansas shot under 40% in the first half.

"In the first half, I think we were a little bit surprised in how they defended us," Musselman said. "I thought the guys really adjusted well scoring 42 points in the second half."

There were plenty of highlight reel-worthy dunks, and Arkansas did use its prowess in the paint to its advantage. The Razorbacks scored 54 points in the paint and 13 second-chance points.

But Arkansas was again without freshman Nick Smith Jr., who was held out as a precaution while he manages a right knee injury. In the Razorbacks' preseason games, Smith emerged as the team's leading source of offense.

Through two games without him, Arkansas hasn't been an exceptional shooting team. By the end of the game, the Razorbacks shot 46% from the field and while Eric Musselman has said this isn't a 3-point shooting group, Arkansas went just 2-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Up next

Arkansas hosts South Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. CT, SECN+).

