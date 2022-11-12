ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

CommUnity Thanksgiving better organized, but volunteers still essential — and needed

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euk8O_0j822eAJ00

Preparations for Gadsden’s annual CommUnity Thanksgiving Celebration, Craig Scott observed, were once like a “big old friendly gang all piled in there.”

That changed — for the better, according to vice chair Scott and other members of the event’s board of directors — with its restructure as a standalone 501(c)(3) nonprofit with defined bylaws, committees to deal with specific planning areas and a website.

What hasn’t changed, however, is the heartbeat of CommUnity Thanksgiving — the volunteers who make the free Thanksgiving Day meal happen — and there are plenty of opportunities remaining for this year’s event, set for Nov. 24 at The Venue at Coosa Landing.

The basics also haven’t changed: Anyone, rich or poor, who shows up for dine-in or take-out or requests a delivery can enjoy a free holiday meal; 8,784 people did in 2021. It’s become a social event in the city, and gives group homes and assisted living centers that take part a chance to have holiday meals while giving their staff cooks a respite.

This year’s meal consists of chicken and dressing, ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese, a roll, dessert and, for those dining in, a drink (soda, tea or water).

Dine-in and carry-out hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; deliveries will be available between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and can be requested online at www.commthanks.org or by calling 256-393-8140 (and Scott said people are already calling).

Those interested in helping — and final preparations will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 — can sign up at www.commthanks.org. According to board chair Darlene Harcrow, kitchen workers, dish washers, servers, greeters — “to make people feel welcome as they come in” — and delivery drivers are needed.

“Chopping onions, cutting cakes, tearing chicken off the bone, breaking down cornbread and mixing dressing, setting up the event at The Venue,” Harcrow said, “all those jobs are listed at the signup page.”

Scott, whose connection with CommUnity Thanksgiving started on the serving line, said they normally get a thousand or so volunteers, and Harcrow said they could always use a few hundred more.

“Last year was the smallest volunteer group we’ve had, a couple shy of a thousand, and we just didn’t have people in some places,” she said. “We’re always short of parking (help), and parking is a huge thing with that many cars coming in and how we’ve got things separated.”

The Rev. Willie Simmons, pastor of New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise in East Gadsden, launched CommUnity Thanksgiving in 1998 at his church. (Simmons still attends the event, organizers said, and his presence is a “blessing.”

It immediately outgrew that location and was shifted to Donehoo Elementary School the following year, and then to Convention Hall in 2000. It moved to The Venue in 2018 after the city’s old auditorium was decommissioned. (“We do love The Venue,” Scott said. “It’s so much easier for folks than walking up the hill to Convention Hall.”)

The meal wasn’t held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board meetings ahead of this year’s event began in January, committee meetings in the summer. “We were having monthly meetings, now we’ve progressed to weekly meetings,” Scott said. “It’s a sign of ‘OK, we’re getting closer.’

“That’s one indicator of how we’re better organized,” he said. “We don’t have to bring in everybody like the ‘friendly gang’ I mentioned before to every meeting. The board can control that until it becomes controlled chaos.”

Scott said they are allowing for 8,000 plates — the sense is that last year’s total, coming off the pandemic, may have been an anomaly — with a $35,000 budget.

“That’s good considering some of our prices have doubled, our rolls and stuff,” Harcrow said.

The switch from turkey, which has become prohibitively expensive, came last year, and Alatrade in Albertville is set to donate chicken again, 1,000 pounds this year.

There will also be a cost-saving move for take-out and delivery meals; they will include a Little Debbie oatmeal cake instead of a slice of pound cake for dessert. Those who dine in will still get cake.

“Our cakes were running right at $4,500," Harcrow said, “and we were able to almost cut that in half.”

Scott said there’s also a time-saving rationale. “Think about how many people we serve,” he said. “You have a knife in your hand and now you have to cut cakes into 16 pieces, and they’re not easy to cut because they’re kind of gooey and sticky. You make one cut, it’s nice; that 15th cut, it’s going to be a mess.”

Along with volunteers, organizers say, donations are needed. “We have more (money) at this time than we normally do,” Harcrow said, “but donations would be a blessing and any amount is appreciated.

“We’ve found that in the last few years, the $25 donations are what has always ‘run us,’ ” she said. “We’ve not had as many of those since people have been hit so hard (economically). So, we’ve had to rely on businesses and it’s getting hard.”

Donations may be made in person at Pathways Academy, 1766 Alabama Highway 77, Southside, or the Gadsden Public Library main branch, 254 College St.; by mail to P.O. Box 412, Gadsden, AL 35902; by text at 44321; via PayPal at paypal.me/commthanks; or via Give Lively at https://bit.ly/3X7r4zl.

Scott said during speaking events and appearances before governmental bodies, he’s tried to stress that “everyone needs to be proud of this event because we are the largest in the state and we think we’re top five in the country.”

Harcrow said it’s something that must be experienced, by participants and diners, to be understood “because there are so many walks of life involved.”

She added, “I’m so glad I got to be a part of this event because it’s so blessed and has touched so many people, from volunteers to the people who are getting fed.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Files from yesteryear: 1954

The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday. Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl. The recent...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

The Native American Heritage Festival is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 19—3 reasons you need to be there

Celebrate the rich Indigenous cultural history of Alabama with the Native American Heritage Festival on November 19. Read on to learn about the free, family-oriented festival featuring traditional Indigenous cuisine, storytelling, art-making activities, a petting zoo and more to immerse yourself into our region’s vibrant Native American culture. All...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout

The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List

The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy