Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals
Saturday
Division 1
Belleville 33, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 10
Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14
Division 3
Muskegon 27, Zeeland West 20
Division 5
Gladwin 26, Oakridge High School 8
Division 6
Negaunee 18, Gladstone 12
Reed City 6, Millington 0
Division 7
Traverse City St. Francis 63, Ithaca 0
Division 8
Iron Mountain 34, Evart 33
Ubly 49, Fowler 7
8-Player semifinals
Division 1
Martin 42, Brown City 8
Division 2
Mendon 30, Morrice 14
Friday
Division 1
Clarkston 36, Rochester Adams 33
Detroit Cass Tech 35, Macomb Dakota 21
Division 2
Birmingham Groves 32, Livonia Franklin 25
Dexter 42, Midland 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17
Warren De La Salle 55, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 7
Division 3
Detroit King 22, Birmingham Brother Rice 12
Division 4
Eddies Edwardsburg Michigan 24, Hastings 14
Goodrich 40, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 20
Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Whitehall 21
Riverview 45, Dearborn Divine Child 35
Division 5
Birmingham Detroit Country Day 44, Flat Rock 7
Frankenmuth 49, Flint Hamady 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19
Division 6
Clinton 31, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30
Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7
Division 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6
Napoleon 14, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7
New Lothrop 29, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 20
Division 8
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6
Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals
