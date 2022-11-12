ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals

By Associated Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uadrt_0j822Xw600

Saturday

Division 1

Belleville 33, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 10

Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14

Division 3

Muskegon 27, Zeeland West 20

Division 5

Gladwin 26, Oakridge High School 8

Division 6

Negaunee 18, Gladstone 12

Reed City 6, Millington 0

Division 7

Traverse City St. Francis 63, Ithaca 0

Division 8

Iron Mountain 34, Evart 33

Ubly 49, Fowler 7

8-Player semifinals

Division 1

Martin 42, Brown City 8

Division 2

Mendon 30, Morrice 14

Friday

Division 1

Clarkston 36, Rochester Adams 33

Detroit Cass Tech 35, Macomb Dakota 21

Division 2

Birmingham Groves 32, Livonia Franklin 25

Dexter 42, Midland 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17

Warren De La Salle 55, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 7

Division 3

DeWitt 29, Linden 16

Detroit King 22, Birmingham Brother Rice 12

Mason 42, Trenton 24

Division 4

Eddies Edwardsburg Michigan 24, Hastings 14

Goodrich 40, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 20

Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Whitehall 21

Riverview 45, Dearborn Divine Child 35

Division 5

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 44, Flat Rock 7

Frankenmuth 49, Flint Hamady 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19

Division 6

Clinton 31, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30

Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7

Division 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6

Napoleon 14, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7

New Lothrop 29, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 20

Division 8

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6

Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Ann Arbor Skyline's Harper Murray named 2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball

There was a coaches’ voting process to complete over the weekend, but it sure seemed a forgone conclusion who would win the 2022 Miss Volleyball award, a joint effort between the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Interscholastic Coaches Association. Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray — the No. 1-ranked player in the country, headed to play college volleyball at perennial powerhouse Nebraska — is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious award. She received 325 voting points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Spun

Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan's Largest Model Train Show

Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
NORTHVILLE, MI
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
DC News Now

MD public school football playoffs 2nd round coverage

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. Game of the Week: 4A – No. 4 Einstein at No. 1 Blair 4A – No. 3 seed Laurel at No. 2 seed Paint Branch 4A – No. 7 Gaithersburg at No. 3 Churchill 3A – […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy