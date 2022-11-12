WATCH: Allen Flanigan slams it down to add to the Tiger lead

Allen Flanigan slams it down off a great pass from Dylan Cardwell.

It has been a rough one so far, but a great pass from Dylan Cardwell to Allen Flanigan sets up a wide-open dunk.

Flanigan has had himself a game this evening, scoring 17 points so far.

For this team to have a good year, Flanigan will need to get back to being the player he was his sophomore year.

The Tigers are ahead 51-44 with 7:59 left in the game.

Let's look at Flanigan's slam to extend the Tiger lead.

Auburn (1-0) is taking on the USF Bulls (0-1) in Neville Arena. The Tigers are coming off a 70-52 win over the George Mason Patriots. You can follow along with our live blog here . Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, Johni Broome, Chris Moore, and Zep Jasper will make up the starting five for the Tigers in their second game of the year. Host of Locked on Auburn, Zac Blackerby, will be going live to break down the outcome immediately following the game, which can be found here .

