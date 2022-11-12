ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WATCH: Allen Flanigan slams it down to add to the Tiger lead

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

Allen Flanigan slams it down off a great pass from Dylan Cardwell.

It has been a rough one so far, but a great pass from Dylan Cardwell to Allen Flanigan sets up a wide-open dunk.

Flanigan has had himself a game this evening, scoring 17 points so far.

For this team to have a good year, Flanigan will need to get back to being the player he was his sophomore year.

The Tigers are ahead 51-44 with 7:59 left in the game.

Let's look at Flanigan's slam to extend the Tiger lead.

Auburn (1-0) is taking on the USF Bulls (0-1) in Neville Arena. The Tigers are coming off a 70-52 win over the George Mason Patriots. You can follow along with our live blog here . Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, Johni Broome, Chris Moore, and Zep Jasper will make up the starting five for the Tigers in their second game of the year. Host of Locked on Auburn, Zac Blackerby, will be going live to break down the outcome immediately following the game, which can be found here .

Tigers' loss to Mississippi State shows Auburn hasn't lost their heart

Auburn basketball memes are back following win over George Mason

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

On To Victory excited about partnership, future with Auburn University

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

