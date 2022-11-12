ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

West Morris football holds off West Essex to win section title for second year in a row

By Todd Cohen
Daily Record
Daily Record
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — There are times when West Morris coach Kevin Hennelly thinks ahead to next season and a season without Stefano Montella in the lineup.

“I think of that all the time,” Hennelly said on losing the offensive juggernaut to graduation. “I bet there’s not a school in Morris County who is going to miss that kid, but we definitely will.”

Thanks to Montella and his squad’s consistently strong play, Hennelly and his staff have at least one more week to defer those nightmarish thoughts.

Montella had a game-high 259 yards and two touchdowns to lift top-seeded West Morris past third-seeded West Essex in the North 2 Group 3 championship game. The Wolfpack will play at Franklin High School next weekend against the winner of Saturday's North 1, Group 3 sectional final between Hillside and Old Tappan.

Check out the photo gallery, then continue reading.

The victory preserved an undefeated season and second straight sectional crown for West Morris (12-0). It’s the first time in school history the Wolfpack have won consecutive sectional crowns.

The Brown University-bound Montella, who was held to a season-low 88 rushing yards in the first matchup between the schools, amassed 128 of his 259 yards at halftime and was the workhorse for the victors with 34 carries.

Even though the previous result was a 9-7 West Morris victory and seventh win of their season, Montella was disappointed after the game. It was the lowest offensive performance for West Morris in four seasons.

“We were happy to get revenge,” Montella said. “I was so mad I didn’t even want to hang out with my buddies after that game. I had to do a lot of reflection after that game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mtmt_0j822UHv00

Montella’s longest run – a 64-yard burst late in the third quarter – set up his own go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run early in the final period. He also added three tackles for a loss and a sack in the game.

The sectional final game was played in a steady rain and strong wind but with both teams focused on their ground attack out of the Wing-T, there wasn’t much concern about throwing the ball. West Morris did have some issues with fumbling inside the red zone, including twice on fourth-and-short, but the team was able to overcome the errors with a determined performance on both sides of the ball.

“They’re fast and physical,” said West Essex coach Chris Benacquista, who was trying to secure his 99 th win in 12 years at the school. “Montella is one of the better kids you’ll ever see around. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

With the rest of the season’s schedule set for outside of Morris County, West Morris’ senior class ends its career with a 20-0 home record, pair of sectional titles, and Group 3 regional title over its last three seasons. Hennelly feels the workmanlike spirit of his squad will have them prepared for the next battle – whether it is against Old Tappan, which West Morris is 1-1 against, or Hillside, which they’ve never faced this century.

“I don’t have to worry about these guys coming out flat,” Hennelly said. “They’re very even keeled. I don’t think they need a pep talk. They’ll enjoy the win and get back to work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdjuf_0j822UHv00

What it means

West Morris improved its all-time playoff record to 35-23 with the win, while West Essex’s postseason mark dropped to 40-20. This is the fifth straight victory for West Morris over West Essex in the series that dates back to 2016.

The teams also competed for the North 1, Group 3 title a year ago with the Wolfpack also getting the advantage in a 21-0 final.

Key play

With the score tied, neither team found success on their opening drives of the second half. With West Morris facing a third-and-3 from its own 23, Montella sprung for a 64-yard run toward the left side. West Essex defensive back Dante Sellari caught the 6-foot, 218-pound Montella from behind at the Knights’ 13.

Four plays later, Montella scored his second touchdown on a two-yard run with 10:43 left in the game. It gave West Morris a 14-7 lead that it would not relinquish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kspxe_0j822UHv00

By the numbers

► Montella’s 34 touches accounted for about 70 percent of his team’s offensive plays in the game.

► West Morris’ 17-game winning streak ranks as the longest in school history.

► With its 21-point effort, West Morris more than doubled the typical output of a West Essex opponent. The Knights had been allowed 10 points per game heading into Friday night’s matchup.

Game balls

► Montella’s 259-yard effort carried the offense behind another stellar effort from the offensive line including Tommy Borgia, Collin Leonhardt, Bryce Cope, Henry Frayne and Shaun Seabeck and running back blockers Sam Rizzuto and Desiderio.

► Desiderio had a pass deflection and 43-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with 2:24 left and start the celebration for the West Morris faithful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vAa4_0j822UHv00

They said it

"We went back and forth and then we asked the seniors and they wanted to play Friday night. As long as it wasn’t thundering and lightning, football is supposed to be played in bad weather.” - Kevin Hennelly on the decision to play in the rain Friday night.

Up next

► West Morris (12-0) plays the Old Tappan (9-1)/Hillside (9-1) winner in a Group 3 semifinal next weekend.

► West Essex (7-4) ends its season.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: West Morris football holds off West Essex to win section title for second year in a row

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

West Caldwell, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newton High School football team will have a game with James Caldwell High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Derek Simpson making early impact at Rutgers

Rutgers is off to a fast 2-0 start as it dominated the first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart. There are familiar faces in the starting lineup, although one of the first players off the bench is new to the college game. True freshman guard Derek Simpson has received a quick acclimation, averaging 24.5 minutes over the first two games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Clock mismanagement? Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends 1st-half ending in loss to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rutgers coach Greg Schiano asked a question to answer a question. “Tell me where the ball started?” Schiano asked. The answer, of course, was deep in his team’s own territory after a holding penalty on a kickoff pushed the Scarlet Knights back to their own 12-yard line to start the final drive of the first half. With 1:49 on the clock, Schiano opted to run the ball and head to halftime facing a 14-7 deficit to Michigan State rather then put freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in a position to turn the ball over.
EAST LANSING, MI
essexnewsdaily.com

‘School of Rock’ to stick it to the man in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Gas Lamp Junior Players will present a mainstage production of “School of Rock” Nov. 18-20. The male lead, playing the shifty character of Dewey Finn, will be Connor Carlin, no stranger to these parts, having performed regularly at Bloomfield High School as a student and member of the Class of 2018. A recent College of New Jersey graduate, with a major in political science, Carlin was asked to return to the local boards and fill a tough role requiring an older person among junior thespians.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ

West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb

Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
WESTFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Record

Daily Record

1K+
Followers
558
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy