West Morris football holds off West Essex to win section title for second year in a row

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — There are times when West Morris coach Kevin Hennelly thinks ahead to next season and a season without Stefano Montella in the lineup.

“I think of that all the time,” Hennelly said on losing the offensive juggernaut to graduation. “I bet there’s not a school in Morris County who is going to miss that kid, but we definitely will.”

Thanks to Montella and his squad’s consistently strong play, Hennelly and his staff have at least one more week to defer those nightmarish thoughts.

Montella had a game-high 259 yards and two touchdowns to lift top-seeded West Morris past third-seeded West Essex in the North 2 Group 3 championship game. The Wolfpack will play at Franklin High School next weekend against the winner of Saturday's North 1, Group 3 sectional final between Hillside and Old Tappan.

The victory preserved an undefeated season and second straight sectional crown for West Morris (12-0). It’s the first time in school history the Wolfpack have won consecutive sectional crowns.

The Brown University-bound Montella, who was held to a season-low 88 rushing yards in the first matchup between the schools, amassed 128 of his 259 yards at halftime and was the workhorse for the victors with 34 carries.

Even though the previous result was a 9-7 West Morris victory and seventh win of their season, Montella was disappointed after the game. It was the lowest offensive performance for West Morris in four seasons.

“We were happy to get revenge,” Montella said. “I was so mad I didn’t even want to hang out with my buddies after that game. I had to do a lot of reflection after that game.”

Montella’s longest run – a 64-yard burst late in the third quarter – set up his own go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run early in the final period. He also added three tackles for a loss and a sack in the game.

The sectional final game was played in a steady rain and strong wind but with both teams focused on their ground attack out of the Wing-T, there wasn’t much concern about throwing the ball. West Morris did have some issues with fumbling inside the red zone, including twice on fourth-and-short, but the team was able to overcome the errors with a determined performance on both sides of the ball.

“They’re fast and physical,” said West Essex coach Chris Benacquista, who was trying to secure his 99 th win in 12 years at the school. “Montella is one of the better kids you’ll ever see around. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

With the rest of the season’s schedule set for outside of Morris County, West Morris’ senior class ends its career with a 20-0 home record, pair of sectional titles, and Group 3 regional title over its last three seasons. Hennelly feels the workmanlike spirit of his squad will have them prepared for the next battle – whether it is against Old Tappan, which West Morris is 1-1 against, or Hillside, which they’ve never faced this century.

“I don’t have to worry about these guys coming out flat,” Hennelly said. “They’re very even keeled. I don’t think they need a pep talk. They’ll enjoy the win and get back to work.”

What it means

West Morris improved its all-time playoff record to 35-23 with the win, while West Essex’s postseason mark dropped to 40-20. This is the fifth straight victory for West Morris over West Essex in the series that dates back to 2016.

The teams also competed for the North 1, Group 3 title a year ago with the Wolfpack also getting the advantage in a 21-0 final.

Key play

With the score tied, neither team found success on their opening drives of the second half. With West Morris facing a third-and-3 from its own 23, Montella sprung for a 64-yard run toward the left side. West Essex defensive back Dante Sellari caught the 6-foot, 218-pound Montella from behind at the Knights’ 13.

Four plays later, Montella scored his second touchdown on a two-yard run with 10:43 left in the game. It gave West Morris a 14-7 lead that it would not relinquish.

By the numbers

► Montella’s 34 touches accounted for about 70 percent of his team’s offensive plays in the game.

► West Morris’ 17-game winning streak ranks as the longest in school history.

► With its 21-point effort, West Morris more than doubled the typical output of a West Essex opponent. The Knights had been allowed 10 points per game heading into Friday night’s matchup.

Game balls

► Montella’s 259-yard effort carried the offense behind another stellar effort from the offensive line including Tommy Borgia, Collin Leonhardt, Bryce Cope, Henry Frayne and Shaun Seabeck and running back blockers Sam Rizzuto and Desiderio.

► Desiderio had a pass deflection and 43-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with 2:24 left and start the celebration for the West Morris faithful.

They said it

"We went back and forth and then we asked the seniors and they wanted to play Friday night. As long as it wasn’t thundering and lightning, football is supposed to be played in bad weather.” - Kevin Hennelly on the decision to play in the rain Friday night.

Up next

► West Morris (12-0) plays the Old Tappan (9-1)/Hillside (9-1) winner in a Group 3 semifinal next weekend.

► West Essex (7-4) ends its season.

