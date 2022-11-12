Read full article on original website
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Cowboys Lying About 'All-In' on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing?
If a team offers Odell Beckham Jr. $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it is "all in'' will have been a lie.
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany
The veteran linebacker was not happy with the playing surface on Sunday.
Cowboys BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott OUT at Aaron Rodgers' Packers - 5 Keys To Win, Inactives
The Dallas Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the 3-6 Green Bay Packers as they look to build on their 6-2 start with their third consecutive win. But how do they do it?
Jerry Jones makes telling comment about Odell Beckham interest
The Dallas Cowboys have telegraphed pretty clearly that they will be trying to sign Odell Beckham Jr. once the free agent wide receiver is ready to listen to their sales pitch. Owner Jerry Jones keeps confirming that, and the comparison he made Friday only drove that home. Jones told 105.3...
Justin Jefferson Breaks NFL Twitter After Unbelievable 'Catch of the Year' vs. Bills
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills went to overtime Sunday at Highmark Stadium after being tied 30-30 through four quarters, and Kevin O'Connell's team should be praising star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a miraculous performance to help keep its winning hopes alive. Jefferson caught eight passes for 156 yards...
Christian Watson, Best WR Waiver-Wire Targets After Cooper Kupp, More WR Injuries
Amid a long list of impressive fantasy football performances this week, some managers are left reeling after injuries to key players. Most notably, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and didn't return. Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his ankle, as well.
Rams' Cooper Kupp Doubtful to Return vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kupp's right leg got rolled up on after he jumped to try to make a catch near the sideline in the second...
NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade
Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled out for Chiefs vs. Jaguars After Suffering Concussion
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion, according to the team. Smith-Schuster appeared in just five regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 season, catching 15 passes for 129 yards, before...
Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates
Fantasy managers had to be a little frustrated with the list of players who found the end zone in Sunday's action of Week 10 of the NFL season. The fantasy receiver who found the end zone the most Sunday? The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson, with three touchdowns. Two touchdowns on the day? Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine counts himself among that group.
Fringe NFL Playoff Teams With the Most on the Line in Week 11
The NFL playoff picture is starting to materialize as we enter the final months of the 2022 season. While there are some clear front-runners who have little to worry about down the stretch, there are plenty of teams hovering around .500 that cannot afford to suffer many losses and still make the postseason field.
Mike Williams, Josh Palmer's Fantasy Outlook in Dynasty Leagues Before Trade Deadline
With the fantasy trade deadline coming up this week in many leagues, it's time to take a closer look at the Los Angeles Chargers' receiving pair of Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, both in the short- and long-term. It's hard to justify trading for Williams right now, given the ankle...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 Results
Entering Week 10 of the 2022 season, the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders had two of the worst records in the league. And both lost again on Sunday to continue their road to early selections in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans fell 24-16 in a road matchup against...
Cooper Kupp, More NFL Players Advocate for Grass Fields over Turf amid Safety Debate
As more information comes out about the rate of injuries in the NFL, a number of players are speaking out in favor of the real surface instead of the artificial stuff. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp tweeted Saturday, calling this an "age-old issue" and one that is worth a discussion between players and teams.
Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys
Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds
The running back situations in Kansas City and Tampa Bay have been difficult to figure out throughout the 2022 NFL season. They became more complicated on Sunday, when Rachaad White was named the starting running back for the Buccaneers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not receive the ball for the Chiefs.
