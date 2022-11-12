ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones makes telling comment about Odell Beckham interest

The Dallas Cowboys have telegraphed pretty clearly that they will be trying to sign Odell Beckham Jr. once the free agent wide receiver is ready to listen to their sales pitch. Owner Jerry Jones keeps confirming that, and the comparison he made Friday only drove that home. Jones told 105.3...
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson, Best WR Waiver-Wire Targets After Cooper Kupp, More WR Injuries

Amid a long list of impressive fantasy football performances this week, some managers are left reeling after injuries to key players. Most notably, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and didn't return. Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his ankle, as well.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

Rams' Cooper Kupp Doubtful to Return vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kupp's right leg got rolled up on after he jumped to try to make a catch near the sideline in the second...
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade

Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled out for Chiefs vs. Jaguars After Suffering Concussion

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion, according to the team. Smith-Schuster appeared in just five regular-season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 season, catching 15 passes for 129 yards, before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Fantasy managers had to be a little frustrated with the list of players who found the end zone in Sunday's action of Week 10 of the NFL season. The fantasy receiver who found the end zone the most Sunday? The Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson, with three touchdowns. Two touchdowns on the day? Tennessee Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine counts himself among that group.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fringe NFL Playoff Teams With the Most on the Line in Week 11

The NFL playoff picture is starting to materialize as we enter the final months of the 2022 season. While there are some clear front-runners who have little to worry about down the stretch, there are plenty of teams hovering around .500 that cannot afford to suffer many losses and still make the postseason field.
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 Results

Entering Week 10 of the 2022 season, the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders had two of the worst records in the league. And both lost again on Sunday to continue their road to early selections in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans fell 24-16 in a road matchup against...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp, More NFL Players Advocate for Grass Fields over Turf amid Safety Debate

As more information comes out about the rate of injuries in the NFL, a number of players are speaking out in favor of the real surface instead of the artificial stuff. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp tweeted Saturday, calling this an "age-old issue" and one that is worth a discussion between players and teams.
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

The running back situations in Kansas City and Tampa Bay have been difficult to figure out throughout the 2022 NFL season. They became more complicated on Sunday, when Rachaad White was named the starting running back for the Buccaneers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not receive the ball for the Chiefs.

