ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State basketball earns early résumé-boosting neutral court win vs Akron

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KU1SJ_0j8226Qy00

The NCAA Tournament is far away for Mississippi State basketball and first-year coach Chris Jans. Nonconference battles with TCU, Marquette and Minnesota still await, along with the grind of SEC play.

However, the Bulldogs added their first March Madness résumé booster Friday night with a 73-54 neutral court win against reigning Mid-American Conference champion Akron (1-1).

Mississippi State (2-0) hit the road for the first time under Jans to participate in the Barstool Sports Invitational in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tolu Smith's strong start made the trip.

HOT TAKE:Five bold predictions for Mississippi State basketball in Chris Jans' first season

NEW LOOK:How Scott Padgett's role as assistant fits into Mississippi State basketball plans

Smith scored 12 of his 26 points in the first half. He finished 11-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds. As was the case in Monday's season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Smith helped ignite a big second half run to pull away.

After a 9-0 run from Akron gave the Zips a 39-38 lead early in the second half, MSU went on a 28-9 run to pull away. Eight points in that stretch came from Smith.

D.J. Jeffries, who finished with 15 points, scored five points in that run.

Jans got his first passing grade from fans, showing an ability to adjust in the second half Mississippi State often lacked last season.

Akron finished last season 126th in the NET rankings. If the Zips finish in the same range this season, this would register as a Quadrant 3 win for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State has a quick turnaround with a home game Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+) against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The Golden Lions (1-2) opened the season with a one-point loss at TCU before beating Champion Christian and losing to Oklahoma on Friday.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: No. 1 Georgia clinches SEC East in imperfect win over Mississippi State

Rapid Reactions Presented by — It wasn’t a perfect game. Georgia certainly didn’t eliminate doubt like it did a week ago against the College Football Playoff’s top-ranked team. If you were looking for a perfect performance to cement the Dawgs as the unquestioned favorites to win another national championship, you didn’t get it Saturday night in Starkville, Miss.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

BONEYARD: Can State shock the world?

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11434701" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=75c789e7-5319-4636-b691-d997e270d4ca&channel=college-football&key=11434701&prismId=75c789e7-5319-4636-b691-d997e270d4ca"></div>. <p></p>. </figure>. <p>The odds are not in the favor of Mississippi State (6-3) this weekend as they host #1 Georgia (9-0). The fact that the #1 ranked Bulldogs are even playing in Starkville is a bit of a rarity. The two teams have only met...
STARKVILLE, MS
bulldawgillustrated.com

A View From…Starkville

Jason Crowder of the Mississippi State Radio Network lends his expertise for the Bulldogs versus the Maroon Bulldogs matchup on Saturday. Jason is a terrific young announcer with great love and appreciation for SEC athletics. We always enjoy seeing my friend when Georgia and MSU play, no matter the sport.
STARKVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming

Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff

Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Power For Southern People, Not the Southern Power Company

In 2010, construction began on the Kemper Power Plant, touted as the pinnacle of the movement to bring “clean coal” to America. The plant—which was intended to be the largest of its kind and a proof-of-concept for future plants to follow—then spent the next 11 years trying and failing to become operational, while Southern Power, the monopoly that owned it, fobbed the costs of its ill-conceived venture off on Kemper County residents.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy