A rare 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Shreveport, Louisiana, over the weekend, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The 3-mile deep quake hit just south, southwest of Mooringsport around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, the agency said. At least 18 people from as far way as Haughton, Louisiana, reported feeling it.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO