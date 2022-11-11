The University of Nevada is asking the community to help raise $25,000 to help students in need. At the University of Nevada, Reno, 28% of undergraduate students reported experiencing food insecurity according to a 2022 Civic Engagement survey conducted by the Center for Student Engagement. Reported need increased 3% since the survey was last conducted in 2020. The University’s on-campus food pantry, Pack Provisions, is currently helping an average of 258 visitors per day.

RENO, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO