Girls on the Run Sierras Fall Season Celebratory 5K
Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) hosted their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. The 5k is the final challenge for the girls in the 10-week program. There was also a “Sleep In” option available for those community members interested in participating in the event who cannot or wish to not attend in person.
Cumming signs letter-of-intent to pitch at Nevada
About the time Jake Cumming became serious about his chances of playing baseball in college, he earned a new Twitter follower. A direct message and a few conversations later with Abe Alvarez, then the pitching coach at the University of Nevada, and Cumming committed to pitch for the Wolf Pack.
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada
Nevada women's basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals. Looking for a fast...
Nevada Women’s Fund’s Power of the Purse Returns In-Person this Friday
Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF) is thrilled to present their premier shopping and socializing event, Power of the Purse, in-person on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Reno Ballroom. NWF recognizes that when women embrace their economic building potential, they can leverage their own...
Nevada Men's Basketball uses stout defensive effort to down Grand Canyon, 59-46
RENO, Nev. - Kenan Blackshear had a game-high 20 points, and the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team displayed a sensational defensive performance, holding Grand Canyon to just 29.1 percentage shooting from the field, as the Wolf Pack went on to earn their second consecutive victory to begin the season.
Sky Tavern Hosting Ski Swap This Thursday and Friday
Sky Tavern's Ski Swap is back. This fundraiser will help Sky Tavern get more local kids on the snow. Have gear cluttering your closet? Bring it down to Old Sports Authority Building by Sams Club - 4813 Kietzke Ln Reno, NV 89505 this Thursday or Friday until 7 p.m., tag it and sell it.
Safe Embrace Hosts Annual Fundraising Gala: The Purple Diamond Masquerade
Safe Embrace, the Northern Nevada non-profit dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping victims become survivors, is hosting its annual fundraising gala on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Sierra Resort. The black-tie gala includes live music and entertainment, a silent auction, a three-course dinner, and a live auction, as...
Darrion Williams Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
Following a sensational first week of his collegiate career, University of Nevada men's basketball player Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for the first week of the season, the league announced Monday. Williams has averaged 10.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0...
Boise State hands Nevada 8th Straight Loss on Season
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3 Saturday night. Ashton Jeanty added 73 yards rushing — including a...
Reno Public Market West Hall Opening “Deck The Halls” Event for Local Holiday Shopping
Retail shops at Reno Public Market (RPM) are opening up this holiday season for Deck The Halls, a shopping-eating-entertainment extravaganza at the Reno Public Market West Hall. Reno Public Market West Hall is located at 299 East Plumb Lane in Reno. The Reno Public Market Food Hall (the Southern entrance)...
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
Sierra Nevada Properties Accepting Donations for Libby C. Booth Elementary School
Sierra Nevada Properties has announced a donation drive benefitting Libby C. Booth Elementary School. The locally owned and operated real estate brokerage will be hosting their annual warm clothes drive from Monday, November 14th to Wednesday, December 7th. They are collecting new or gently used winter clothing items such as...
Lake Tahoe Community College receives $1.2 million for Forestry, Fire Programs
The Forestry and Fire certificate and degree programs at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) are now benefitting from $1.2 million in additional funding through a partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The $1.2 million will be used by LTCC to support key staffing additions and crucial equipment and...
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
Amid rising travel costs, Westwood veteran finds community, respite in Reno during medical challenges
The first time Thor Sweger walked into the Veterans Guest House was July 13, 2021, the same day the Dixie Fire roared to life. Kathi McGathey, operations manager for the nonprofit that works to give veterans and their families temporary lodging and resources during their medical stays in the Reno, Nevada, area, remembers Sweger checking in with the fatigue and stress of the fire registered on his face.
University of Nevada, Reno Seeks Donations for Student Food Insecurity
The University of Nevada is asking the community to help raise $25,000 to help students in need. At the University of Nevada, Reno, 28% of undergraduate students reported experiencing food insecurity according to a 2022 Civic Engagement survey conducted by the Center for Student Engagement. Reported need increased 3% since the survey was last conducted in 2020. The University’s on-campus food pantry, Pack Provisions, is currently helping an average of 258 visitors per day.
Northstar Opening Weekend
With the help from a few snowstorms in the area, Northstar California Resort was able to host its opening weekend early this year. Officials say their opening this year was a full week ahead of schedule and a full month ahead of last year.
The Flea's first ever holiday event taking place this weekend
The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, will kick off it’s first ever holiday market this weekend with a massive two-day community event featuring 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator in Sparks, Nevada. The event includes...
UNR seeks donations for student food insecurity as part of Giving Tuesday
At the University of Nevada, Reno, 28% of undergraduate students reported experiencing food insecurity according to a 2022 Civic Engagement survey conducted by the Center for Student Engagement. Reported need increased 3% since the survey was last conducted in 2020. The University’s on-campus food pantry, Pack Provisions, is currently helping...
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
