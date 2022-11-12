Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
KWTX
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to return to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s matchup with TCU will be in the national spotlight this coming Saturday. For the second year in a row, FOX has picked McLane Stadium as the site for its Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show. Baylor’s game with the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs will...
Baylor gets Blasted by Deuce Vaughn, No. 19 Kansas State in Waco
Kansas State dominated Baylor in quite literally every facet of the game, tanking the Bears' Big 12 title hopes.
fox44news.com
No. 3 UMHB to host first round playoff game
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After winning their 18th-ASC title, UMHB earned the right to host the NCAA First Round and will face Huntingdon College on Saturday, November 19th at 12 p.m. The Crusaders are 2-0 all time against the Hawks, with playoff wins in 2015 and 2019.
Mart, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WacoTrib.com
Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory. The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district...
WacoTrib.com
Kennedale turns tables on La Vega, ends Pirates' season, 10-7
JOSHUA — When La Vega met Kennedale in the opening week of the season, Bryson Roland had a field day. The La Vega sophomore ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 rout on that August night. Kennedale had no intention of allowing another show like that Friday in the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Welcome to Waco, Texas Baptists; more Griddle memories
As president of Baylor University, I would like to extend a warm welcome to my fellow Texas Baptists and to express Baylor’s gratitude to all those who have gathered in our hometown for the Texas Baptists Annual Meeting at the Waco Convention Center. This is a wonderful opportunity to...
GOAL!!! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom
Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
WacoTrib.com
Flagpole from WWI-era Rich Field will be preserved as Waco High School is replaced
For what could uncharitably be called a glorified stick in the ground, the flagpole behind Waco High School has stood tall above some remarkable history. In its first year, hundreds of Army air cadets saluted the flag that it carried above Rich Field, the U.S. Army’s Waco base for flight training during World War I. After the soldiers left, it supported flags at the site of Waco’s fledgling air transportation and the start of passenger service.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Instant Pot cooking class Tuesday at Extension office
The city of Waco Solid Waste Department is marking America Recycles Day by hosting a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill. The event is for Waco residents only. Residents...
WacoTrib.com
Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free
A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns. Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas
Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
