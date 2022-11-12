Read full article on original website
WBOY
WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
WBOY
James Gmiter indicates his football career is over
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
WBOY
WVU vs. Oklahoma State kick time announced
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set. The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.
WBOY
Lyons out as WVU’s director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has a new director of athletics. According to an official statement from the university, WVU has parted ways with Shane Lyons, who is no longer the school’s director of athletics. He will be replaced in the interim by Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives.
WBOY
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open
VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
WBOY
Greene, Legg lift WVU over OU for first time in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, Garrett Greene led the WVU offense on a scoring drive to end a game. This time, he set up Casey Legg to give the Mountaineers their first Big 12 win over Oklahoma. Legg’s converted kick from 25 yards out...
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown breaks down WVU’s win over OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally over the Sooner hump. Neal Brown’s 2022 Mountaineer squad became the first WVU team to beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 era on Saturday, edging the Sooners 23-20 at home. West Virginia snapped a streak of eight losses to OU, including a heartbreaking loss to the squad in Norman last season.
WBOY
WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
WBOY
FINAL: West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview of the clash,...
WBOY
Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
WBOY
Brown, WVU eye first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s 2022 season might not be going to plan, but the Mountaineers still have the chance to make history on Saturday. That’s how Coach Neal Brown is framing his team’s clash against Oklahoma: the Mountaineers could get their first win over the Sooners in 13 seasons and their first since joining the Big 12 Conference. Brown’s team gets its shot at Milan Puskar Stadium at noon ET.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: November 6 through November 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced the state’s first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season. The West Virginia Division of Highways is set...
