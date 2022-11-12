ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Democrats control U.S. Senate; U.S. House influx; State GOP elects new speaker

Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP political consultant and CEO Engaged Futures. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Georgia's Senate race is the only undecided Senate contest in the country. With races called in Nevada and...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden Doubts Congress Will Be Able to Pass Abortion-Rights Laws

As control of the U.S. House remains slightly titled in Republicans’ favor but still up for the taking, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe Congress will pass any laws codifying Roe v. Wade unless “something unusual happens” that would allow Democrats to retain control. “I think we’re going to get very close in the House,” he said at a press conference in Bali after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “But I don’t think we’re going to make it.” While Democrats have retained a razor-thin majority in the Senate, any abortion rights bill would need 60 votes to pass there, which would have to include around 10 from Republicans.Read it at NBC News
NBC News

Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — In 2015, bomb-throwers in the House Freedom Caucus derailed Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker. Seven years later, members of the ultraconservative, Trump-aligned group are once again causing major headaches for McCarthy as the California Republican makes another run for the top job. NBC News has...
KHON2

Democrat Jill Tokuda wins U.S. House Seat

Democrat Jill Tokuda is heading to Washington after defeating Republican Joe Akana in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District and replaces Kai Kahele who left office to run for governor. Congresswoman-elect Jill Tokuda joined Take2 to discuss her victory and plans in Washington.
HAWAII STATE
