Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's victory in...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won a second term, beating GOP challenger Blake Masters. In a race called by the Associated Press, Kelly was up more than 5 percentage points over Masters. The former NASA astronaut was first elected to the Senate in 2020 during a special election following the death of Sen. John McCain.
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about her future in call with House Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her caucus Wednesday on a call with members for defying the odds and keeping more seats than expected in this year's midterms -- but shared no insight into her future and whether she will again run for the top job in her caucus.
Kevin McCarthy announces bid for Speaker of the House after winning California house race
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated his Democratic challenger late Tuesday, securing a ninth term in Congress and putting him on track to become Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans claim a majority of the chamber’s seats. On Wednesday, he formally announced his bid for speaker in...
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Political Rewind: Democrats control U.S. Senate; U.S. House influx; State GOP elects new speaker
Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP political consultant and CEO Engaged Futures. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Georgia's Senate race is the only undecided Senate contest in the country. With races called in Nevada and...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
Biden Doubts Congress Will Be Able to Pass Abortion-Rights Laws
As control of the U.S. House remains slightly titled in Republicans’ favor but still up for the taking, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe Congress will pass any laws codifying Roe v. Wade unless “something unusual happens” that would allow Democrats to retain control. “I think we’re going to get very close in the House,” he said at a press conference in Bali after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “But I don’t think we’re going to make it.” While Democrats have retained a razor-thin majority in the Senate, any abortion rights bill would need 60 votes to pass there, which would have to include around 10 from Republicans.Read it at NBC News
Republicans close in on U.S. House majority, Senate still up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Thursday, while control of the Senate hung in the balance, two days after Democrats staved off a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections.
Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker is in jeopardy
WASHINGTON — In 2015, bomb-throwers in the House Freedom Caucus derailed Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker. Seven years later, members of the ultraconservative, Trump-aligned group are once again causing major headaches for McCarthy as the California Republican makes another run for the top job. NBC News has...
U.S. House control hangs on tight races after Democrats win Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reflects on her pivotal reelection in Nevada
Democrats retained control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in an exceptionally close race. The senator reflects on the lessons from her race for her party. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Democrats are expected to keep control of the U.S. Senate after a Senate race in Nevada...
Democrat Jill Tokuda wins U.S. House Seat
Democrat Jill Tokuda is heading to Washington after defeating Republican Joe Akana in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District and replaces Kai Kahele who left office to run for governor. Congresswoman-elect Jill Tokuda joined Take2 to discuss her victory and plans in Washington.
