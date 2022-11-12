As control of the U.S. House remains slightly titled in Republicans’ favor but still up for the taking, President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe Congress will pass any laws codifying Roe v. Wade unless “something unusual happens” that would allow Democrats to retain control. “I think we’re going to get very close in the House,” he said at a press conference in Bali after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “But I don’t think we’re going to make it.” While Democrats have retained a razor-thin majority in the Senate, any abortion rights bill would need 60 votes to pass there, which would have to include around 10 from Republicans.Read it at NBC News

