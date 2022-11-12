Read full article on original website
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
No. 20 Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets revenge, beats No. 6 DePaul in Non-Public B final (PHOTOS)
The pass made contact with UNC commit Melina Rebimbas’ right foot and then she used that same leg to circle around the ball without touching it. That subtle fake was followed by a touch with her left foot and a few more dribbles followed before Rebimbas ripped a shot into the back of the net.
Rutgers-Michigan State film review: Gavin Wimsatt improves, defense regresses, questionable coaching
Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rutgers football pledge Dante Barone flips to UPenn, picks Ivy over Power 5 ball
Rutgers is down one class of 2023 football pledge on Sunday after Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) h-back Dante Barone announced he’ll attend UPenn, joining his brother, Francesco, a class of 2022 safety, instead of Rutgers next fall. With his defection, Rutgers gains back a scholarship that it can use on a player from the transfer portal once it reopens from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final
Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
Eagles vs. Commanders player props: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts props lead MNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Washington makes the short trip to Philadelphia to close out the Week 10 slate, and we have our favorite Commanders vs. Eagles player...
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Legendary St. Anthony’s coach Bob Hurley to receive inaugural Tom Konchalski Award: ‘He was a shining light in a sport that quite often is a little bit sleazy’
Bob Hurley first met Tom Konchalski nearly 50 years ago, but the legendary Naismith Hall of Fame coach from St. Anthony’s High School remembers it like it was yesterday. “I finished working Five-Star [Basketball Camp] in June of ‘74 and I was a running a summer league up in the St. Paul’s playground in Jersey City...and Tom was coming from Queens, taking [public] transportation to get to Journal Square and then taking the Bergen Avenue bus to get to the playground,” Hurley recalled in a phone interview. “And then reversing the process. And he was up numerous times.
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships
The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Bet up to $1,000 risk-free on Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 10 slate closes in Philadelphia and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a new bettor’s ticket to first-bet insurance up to $1,000...
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey Shore
When people think of dining at the Jersey Shore, they tend to assume that the restaurants in question are only good during the summer. You know---the feeling of traditional "shore food" like pizza, tacos, or perhaps a tiki bar experience. But, when the fall hits, tourism goes away, and most people ignore the shore unless they live there.
Rutgers wrestling thumps Clarion as newcomers shine, Scott Goodale secures win No. 200
It was a throwback night for Rutgers wrestling at the College Avenue Gymnasium, but the newness in the lineup shined as the Scarlet Knights thumped Clarion for a 29-4 win Friday evening in New Brunswick. Four wrestlers making their dual-meet debut for No. 21 Rutgers picked up their first career...
Shaheen Holloway’s ‘spectacular’ tenure at Saint Peter’s prepared him for Seton Hall gig, Iowa’s Fran McCaffery says
Fran McCaffery spent five years coaching at Siena in the MAAC before moving up to a major conference school. McCaffery said Monday he was “very close” to taking the Seton Hall job in 2010 but ultimately landed at Iowa in the Big Ten, while The Hall hired Kevin Willard away from Iona, another MAAC school.
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
