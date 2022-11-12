Wall defeats Parkston in 9AA state championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Wall Eagles claimed their first state championship in 28 years with a win in the DakotaDome on Friday.

Wall outlasted Parkston 34-14 in the 9AA state championship. It’s the first state title since 1994.

Wall quarterback, Burk Blasius won the Joe Robbie MVP Award and the outstanding back award.

The Eagles finished the season with a 12-0 record.

