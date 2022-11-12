Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is going to warm up with the intention of playing Saturday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Ball has been out all season to this point as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered in preseason. However, it seems as though he is currently lining up to take the court versus Miami. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO