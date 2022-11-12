Read full article on original website
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) ruled out for Lakers' Friday matchup against Kings
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will not play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James will miss some time due to a left adductor strain. Expect Lonnie Walker to play an increased offensive role against a Kings' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Walker's projection includes 17.0...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' win over the Nets. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Nets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) questionable for Pistons Monday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is delaing with left hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) reportedly intends to play Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is going to warm up with the intention of playing Saturday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Ball has been out all season to this point as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered in preseason. However, it seems as though he is currently lining up to take the court versus Miami. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
numberfire.com
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
numberfire.com
Nic Claxton (eye) expects to play Tuesday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward/center Nic Claxton (eye) expects to play on Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Claxton exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left eye contusion, but it appears to be a minor issue. The 23-year-old big man finished the night with 8 points (4-4 field goals) and 5 rebounds in 16 minutes. Day'Ron Sharpe could start at center on Tuesday and Markieff Morris may have more playing time if Claxton winds up being unavailable. Kevin Durant is another option at center for Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) questionable for Brooklyn Sunday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry is listed questionable due to left ankle injury management. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 9:30 p.m. ET. Our models project Curry for 10.9 points, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Mavericks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Dallas. Nurkic's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle, and as a reuslt, it seems as though he will miss another game. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out for Grizzlies Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. This is no surprise, as Jackson was listed doubtful. However, it seems as though a return to the court is close on the horizon for the standout big.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu (personal) not listed for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okongwu missed Saturday night's game due to personal reasons. However, on the initial report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to go. Our models project Okongwu for...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) remains out on Friday
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bagley has yet to make his season debut due to a right knee sprain. Expect Jalen Duren to see more more minutes on Friday night with Detroit's second unit. Duren's projection includes...
