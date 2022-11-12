ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory

No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
10NEWS

How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany

MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”

Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Out Against Rams

Murray was originally listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it is confirmed that Kyler will be on the sidelines for this afternoon’s game. Colt McCoy will take charge in hopes of getting Cardinals back in the win column. The last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy