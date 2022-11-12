ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady

It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Twitter roasts LSU for having broth, hot chocolate on sideline

SEC football isn’t typically known for chilly temperatures, but the LSU Tigers were more than prepared for some unusual weather on Saturday. The No. 7 Tigers trekked to Fayetteville, Ark., for a conference clash with Arkansas and were met with a frosty field for their 11 a.m. local time kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Giants activate Rodarius Williams, sign Henry Mondeaux to active roster

The Giants made a few tweaks to their roster on Monday. The team announced that they have activated cornerback Rodarius Williams off of injured reserve and signed defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux to the active roster from the practice squad. Tackle Devery Hamilton and defensive back Justin Layne were waived to create space for them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

NBA's Miami Heat to terminate relationship with FTX, will get new arena name

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) -- The NBA's Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and will search for a new naming rights partner for their arena in downtown Miami. The announcement came after the FTX group earlier on Friday filed for bankruptcy in the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment

Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
NBC Sports

Why Moody should be Warriors player to watch vs. Spurs

SACRAMENTO -- For the third time this season, the Warriors will conclude a set of back-to-back games with Monday night's home contest against the San Antonio Spurs. They're still searching for their first win. That's true for the first night of a back-to-back, and the second. So far, the 5-8...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains how Mitchell exceeded expectations vs. Chargers

Elijah Mitchell returned to the 49ers’ backfield for the first time since Week 1 on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers and was the game’s top-performing running back. That normally wouldn’t surprise the 49ers Faithful or coach Kyle Shanahan, except for the fact that the 24-year-old was...
