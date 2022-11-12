Read full article on original website
Related
Senior adults across the state draw crowds for basketball tournament
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 45 men’s and women’s teams across the state competed in the North Carolina Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The games weren’t between seniors in high school or college, but between 50- to 80-year-olds. The sound of cheering, buzzer beaters and basketballs dribbling filled the inside […]
Rocky Mount, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rocky Mount. The Greenfield School basketball team will have a game with Rocky Mount Academy on November 14, 2022, 12:30:00. The Greenfield School basketball team will have a game with Rocky Mount Academy on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
footballscoop.com
Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference
The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECU notebook: Pirates lose heartbreaker to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WNCT) — Cincinnati’s fourth-quarter field goal was what put the nail in the coffin in their 27-25 win over East Carolina Friday night. ECU came back from a 21-5 deficit, but ultimately, the Bearcats would walk away with the win to keep their home win streak alive, now at 32 straight. Cincinnati has also […]
nsjonline.com
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
WITN
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
WITN
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.
neusenews.com
Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express
Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
WITN
Navy veteran biking 425 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Navy veteran is taking a creative approach in his visit to one Eastern Carolina city to help raise awareness for veteran suicide. Virginia-based Navy veteran Jake Welch, 36, will be riding 425 miles in four days from Springfield, Virginia to Jacksonville, North Carolina. Welch, who...
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
WITN
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Earl E. Tetterton
Mr. Earl Eborn Tetterton, age 85, a resident of Pinetown, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington and other times at his home.
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
rrspin.com
RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim
A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina city of Greenville scraps red-light cameras after legal challenges
(The Center Square) — Greenville will turn off its red-light cameras next week after the city council voted to end the enforcement program and the legal headache it created. Greenville shut down its red-light cameras and will stop issuing citations next Tuesday following a 5-1 vote by the city council on Monday.
Comments / 0