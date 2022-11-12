The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO