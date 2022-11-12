ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

By Shannon Baker
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Those key dimensions were then broken down into smaller metrics that took into account assets like Thanksgiving events, holiday activities, decoration shops, cost of dinner, crime rate, volunteer opportunities and average weather conditions. Each city gained points based on how well it performed in those categories.

Raleigh ranks fourth with an average of 64.13. Thanksgiving celebration opportunities in the area and giving thanks contributed the most to its high ranking.

Durham came in eighth with an average score of 61.71. The majority of Durham’s points fell in Thanksgiving celebration opportunities and giving thanks as well. At number 17 on the list, Charlotte has an average score of 59.78 with most of its points in those same categories.

For a full list of cities and more information, visit wallethub.com .

