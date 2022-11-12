ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cohaitungchi.com

25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December

Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away but in Manhattan, the holiday season has definitely begun as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived on Saturday. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City.
MANHATTAN, NY
pethelpful.com

Dog Greeting NYC Marathon Runners Has Gone the Extra Mile

Runners from around the world gathered in New York City last weekend to participate in the famous NYC marathon. As these athletes ran through the different NYC boroughs, residents filled the streets to cheer them on through the 26.2 miles. And fur babies came out to support as well!. TikTok...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree chosen

The tree that will take center stage in Rockefeller Plaza for the 2022 holiday season was cut down in Queensbury, New York, on Thursday, November 10, before being loaded onto a truck headed to Manhattan. Credit: Bill Trojan via Storyful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remington Write

Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)

Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY

Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Curbed

The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island

Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC break dancer sets sights on Olympics

NEW YORK - A Queens-based break dancer is looking to win the Red Bull BC World Final Saturday inside the Manhattan Center. Grace Choi, known as "Sunny," is originally from Louisville, Kentucky, moved to Queens more than a decade ago. "When I was in college, I was walking around and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC

The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers

Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
QUEENS, NY

