Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
New York’s Alarming National Rank for Students Experiencing Homelessness
Housing insecurity is something that impacts far too much of the world, but here in New York State, homelessness is impacting one vulnerable group in particular. A recent study provided statistics indicating that New York has the most students without consistent and adequate housing in the country. Here's a deeper look.
cohaitungchi.com
25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December
Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
fox5ny.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away but in Manhattan, the holiday season has definitely begun as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived on Saturday. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City.
pethelpful.com
Dog Greeting NYC Marathon Runners Has Gone the Extra Mile
Runners from around the world gathered in New York City last weekend to participate in the famous NYC marathon. As these athletes ran through the different NYC boroughs, residents filled the streets to cheer them on through the 26.2 miles. And fur babies came out to support as well!. TikTok...
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
fox5ny.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree chosen
The tree that will take center stage in Rockefeller Plaza for the 2022 holiday season was cut down in Queensbury, New York, on Thursday, November 10, before being loaded onto a truck headed to Manhattan. Credit: Bill Trojan via Storyful.
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)
Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
Curbed
The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island
Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
fox5ny.com
NYC break dancer sets sights on Olympics
NEW YORK - A Queens-based break dancer is looking to win the Red Bull BC World Final Saturday inside the Manhattan Center. Grace Choi, known as "Sunny," is originally from Louisville, Kentucky, moved to Queens more than a decade ago. "When I was in college, I was walking around and...
In Queens, faithful followers throw a birthday party for the 'Saint of Death'
Santa Muerte devotees and partakers in the faith celebrate the folk deity's birthday at the Club Cultural de Queens in Corona. Santa Muerte, the Mexican patron saint of death, is believed to champion the marginalized — and as the undocumented community grows in New York, so does her following. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams to close Randall’s Island tent shelter for asylum seekers
NEW YORK - New York City is closing the tent shelter on Randall's Island built to house asylum seekers, according to Mayor Eric Adams. A new humanitarian relief center with 600 rooms will open at the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. "This Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide...
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
NYC eases path to citizenship for dozens of immigrant military members
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Veterans Day, New York City is helping ease the path to citizenship for dozens of military members. Immigrants have served in the United States Armed Forces and have defended the U.S. for years. Kwabena Nuamah from the Bronx says he’s proud to be an American citizen this Veterans Day. But […]
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
fox5ny.com
Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board
NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
Comments / 0