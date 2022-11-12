Latest Fantasy News: Fans get hyped for ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ as a pair of dueling fantasy remakes spark confusion

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbie’ director in line to reboot a blockbuster fantasy franchise for Netflix
It’s been over four years since Netflix announced it had reached an agreement with the estate of C.S. Lewis to reboot The Chronicles of Narnia for streaming, and the trail has been completely stone cold ever since. The original franchise was killed three films in, even though The Lion,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantasy fanatics pick the bones of a well-received epic that flopped spectacularly to figure out why
By and large, blockbuster fantasy tends to be a reliable performer at the box office, and that becomes especially true if critics and audiences have high praise for the project in question. And yet, in spite of an equally enthusiastic reception from both sides of the divide, 2003’s Peter Pan tanked horrendously.
wegotthiscovered.com
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere
Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
TVOvermind
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton says there's footage of Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel against Voldemort, but it didn't end up in the movie
In his new memoir titled "Beyond the Wand," the Draco Malfoy actor said that "there were plenty of beats that didn't end up in the finished film."
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Constantine’ director planning to push for a hard R-rated sequel
Rewatching Constantine today, it’s easy to forget that the supernatural comic book adaptation is an R-rated movie, because it’s not all that different from the majority of superhero stories and big budget blockbusters that use their heightened realities to get away with pushing PG-13 to its limits. Director...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lucasfilm refuses to name Yoda’s race, so ‘Star Wars’ fans have come up with their own shortlist
If there was ever a Star Wars character that could tango with the likes of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader as one who transcends the realm of the franchise into the public consciousness of pop culture enthusiasts everywhere, it would be Yoda. With his quirky inverted speech, deceptively fragile front that hides one of the galaxy’s most feared warriors, and more cryptic wisdom than you can shake a lightsaber at, the miniature green alien has delighted Star Wars fans for generations.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com
An acclaimed legacy sequel that actually justified its existence for once takes the fight to streaming
An alarming number of legacy sequels appear to exist solely for the sake of squeezing as much cash as possible out of a lucrative property, instead of genuinely justifiable storytelling reasons. There are exceptions to the rule, though, and Rocky Balboa is most definitely one of them. Even the most...
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
wegotthiscovered.com
A debate around one of horror’s most shocking endings tears open the gates of Hell
Movies can see their entire fate decided by some of the last shots, with all the build-up given the chance to be completely thrown away. Even some of the most esteemed directors of all-time struggle with ending their films, with debate raging again around Sam Raimi’s last outright horror movie Drag Me to Hell. Distinct in Raimi’s filmography as the only time a hero is a victim to such a cruel twist of fate, fans still don’t know how to feel about it all.
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers
Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
Comments / 0