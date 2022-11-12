ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

It's about time, Alabama: It's too bad it'll be too little, too late

One bust, and it would’ve been the same old story. For the 11th time in 15 SEC games since the start of 2021, Alabama found itself in a 1-score game in the 4th quarter. In the 6th consecutive true road game, it was locked in that spot. For the 4th time this year, the game was about to be decided on an all-or-nothing play in the final minute. For the 2nd time in as many weeks, it was all down to Alabama defending its goal line.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
What Bryce Young said after Alabama defeated Ole Miss

Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama defeated Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford. Young finished the game with 209 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. The California native’s performance helped the Crimson Tide improve to 8-2. Early in the game, Young was seen in the center of Alabama’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Asmond Takes Reins Of Miles Lady Bears Program

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale

Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Department of Education releases 2022 Failing Schools List

Alabama has released its list of "Failing Schools" which has the bottom 6% of public schools based on the state's standardized tests in English Language Arts and math. The list is released annually per the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015. There were 79 total schools included on the list this...
ALABAMA STATE
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings

A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE

