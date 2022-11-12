Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Related
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
saturdaydownsouth.com
It's about time, Alabama: It's too bad it'll be too little, too late
One bust, and it would’ve been the same old story. For the 11th time in 15 SEC games since the start of 2021, Alabama found itself in a 1-score game in the 4th quarter. In the 6th consecutive true road game, it was locked in that spot. For the 4th time this year, the game was about to be decided on an all-or-nothing play in the final minute. For the 2nd time in as many weeks, it was all down to Alabama defending its goal line.
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Birmingham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The James Clemens High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
It’s still hard to get a used car in Alabama: ‘We’re still excessively frustrated’
Scotty Colson helps run a residential program for recovering alcoholics in Birmingham. They spend several months getting sober, working on life skills, getting a job, and setting out on their own. Having wheels of their own helps that independence, so the charity, Jimmie Hale Mission, has an in-house mechanic who fixes up donated cars to give to graduates.
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama defeated Ole Miss
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama defeated Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford. Young finished the game with 209 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. The California native’s performance helped the Crimson Tide improve to 8-2. Early in the game, Young was seen in the center of Alabama’s...
thecutoffnews.com
Asmond Takes Reins Of Miles Lady Bears Program
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Department of Education releases 2022 Failing Schools List
Alabama has released its list of "Failing Schools" which has the bottom 6% of public schools based on the state's standardized tests in English Language Arts and math. The list is released annually per the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015. There were 79 total schools included on the list this...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Comments / 1