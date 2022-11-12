Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: A ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ hero returns in style and Adria Arjona opens up on that horrifying ‘Andor’ torture scene

Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."

4 DAYS AGO