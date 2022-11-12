ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter

The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas woman wanted after 2-year-old shoots himself in the hand

Police are looking for a 39-year-old Manassas woman wanted for felony child neglect after her 2-year-old son shot himself in the hand last month. Child Protective Services notified police about the shooting about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after the toddler's mother brought him to an area hospital with the gunshot wound.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead in Car From Gunshot Wounds: Police

A man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car in Dumfries, Virginia, authorities say. Police were called to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired, the Prince William County Police said in a release.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy