Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
NBC Washington
Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter
The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County
Prince George's County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on November 8th, the victim was 13-years-old.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old charged for shooting of teen girl at Woodbridge school carnival
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged for a shooting in April that wounded a 14-year-old girl at a school carnival in Woodbridge, Virginia. According to Prince William County Police, the 16-year-old from Triangle, Virginia, who has not been identified, was charged in the shooting on Wednesday. Police...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy shot raking leaves in Prince George's Co. has died; $25K reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
Police: Fairfax man fatally shot neighbor’s dog
Police determined that the dog and its owner were in the apartment building's breezeway when the owner exchanged words with 33-year-old Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, who also lives in the building.
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
Virginia man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Fairfax County charged
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with two felonies after fatally shooting a neighbor's dog during an argument near an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia, officials said. The two neighbors were in the breezeway of an apartment complex with their respective dogs in the 5100 block...
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Boy Shot While Raking Leaves in Hillcrest Heights Pronounced ‘Clinically Dead': Officials
A 13-year-old boy was pronounced clinically dead days after he was shot while raking leaves in his family’s front yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County state’s attorney. Jayz Agnew was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the 2100 block of...
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
fox5dc.com
Man in custody for shooting, killing dog in Fairfax County apartment complex
Authorities have charged a man for shooting and killing a dog on Friday morning in an apartment complex in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke with neighbors about the incident.
WJLA
Police search for missing mom after 2-year-old son finds gun, shoots himself in Manassas
A two-year-old Manassas boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound last month. After Child Protective Services notified police, officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas at about 11:30 p.m. that night to investigate the shooting. Investigators determined that the boy,...
Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
Inside Nova
Manassas woman wanted after 2-year-old shoots himself in the hand
Police are looking for a 39-year-old Manassas woman wanted for felony child neglect after her 2-year-old son shot himself in the hand last month. Child Protective Services notified police about the shooting about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after the toddler's mother brought him to an area hospital with the gunshot wound.
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead in Car From Gunshot Wounds: Police
A man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car in Dumfries, Virginia, authorities say. Police were called to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired, the Prince William County Police said in a release.
Police arrest suspect in April shooting of 14-year-old girl at school carnival in Woodbridge
This week, the Prince William County Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection a shooting that occurred at a school carnival in April.
fox5dc.com
20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
