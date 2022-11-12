Read full article on original website
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kickoff.
Roanoke’s Center in the Square ‘Kids Square’ opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children in the Roanoke Valley can now experience what it’s like to work in construction. Roanoke’s Center in the Square “Kids Square” officially opened its construction zone Friday. Children can operate mini-cranes and bulldozers, and wear hard hats. The hands-on exhibit is...
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
NRCC honors veterans Friday
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This Veterans Day is about remembrance at New River Community College. The college held its annual Veterans Day Service Friday headlined by keynote speaker Jeff Bain, a Vietnam War Veteran. “it’s very important to me, because they there are people in the audience today that have...
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
Pet Stories - Ellie
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellie is a five year old mixed breed dog looking for her new home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
VT Cadets stand guard on Veterans’ Day
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets are standing guard at the pylons for 48 hours this Veterans’ Day. The corps will guard the center piece of the pylons, which honors Tech’s Medal of Honor recipients and alumni who died in World War 1.
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
Roanoke College student tells the stories of Roanoke Valley veterans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke College student is honoring veterans here at home with a documentary. This is a months-long project Owen Collander proposed for his honor distinction class. He worked with local veteran organizations and connected with six veterans from across our hometowns. His film, “The Untold Stories...
Roanoke veterans reflect on what Veterans’ Day means to them
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wickham is the president of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc. and Bill Hume is the vice president of the Virginia Veterans Council. But long before they held these titles, they both served in the United States Air Force. ”I was actually essentially a launch...
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
‘Prayers up, guns down.’ Community comes together for anti-violence walk
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Churches, community groups and residents are taking on gun violence in Roanoke by walking 2.7 miles in the Northwest community, one of the areas organizers say has been the most affected. “And we just want you to know we’re here. Here at Hill Street,” said the...
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
Community Christmas Store prepares for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store is getting ready for the holiday season. This year, the store is at the Spartan Square shopping center in Salem. Families in need can shop for new toys, clothes and food, all completely free of charge. The store runs entirely...
Gas prices in Roanoke 8 cents lower than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
