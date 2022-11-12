Read full article on original website
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Ex-NHL ref Tim Peel: Lightning star Nikita Kucherov 'pouts' about getting hit
Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov is known for being a dynamic offensive player, but he'd never be mistaken for a player who enjoys the more physical part of the game. Ex-referee Tim Peel reiterated this fact on the Clearing the Crease podcast. "Love Kucherov, but he pouts if...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH
Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Washington Capitals travel to Central Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of a home-and-home series. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and deliver a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick. The Capitals and Lightning played on Friday night, which was a dominating victory...
Yardbarker
Watch: Sonny Milano scores epic first goal with Capitals
Looking to resurrect his career, forward Sonny Milano scored his first goal since joining the Washington Capitals this season Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Milano’s goal came epically following a chaotic sequence. Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a match penalty after a devastating hit to the head of...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Yardbarker
John Carlson reaches Capitals milestone in return from injury
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson reached a franchise milestone in his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Carlson picked up the primary assist on Sonny Milano’s epic first goal in a Capitals inform in the second period of Friday’s 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Capitals 3
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Washington on Sunday. While the Lightning thoroughly outplayed the Capitals throughout the night, they were especially dominant in the first period. They netted four goals - the most they've scored in a period so far this year - and grabbed control of this game for good.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Canucks
After suffering back-to-back home-ice losses, the Toronto Maple Leafs came up with a much-needed 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. I have to start with the Maple Leafs honouring Borje Salming on both Friday and Saturday. I watched Salming play throughout his entire career. When the team posted its top 100 players of all time and ranked Salming eighth, I felt he should have ranked higher. I don’t usually get emotional for ceremonies like this, but this one choked me up.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
Yardbarker
Leafs use second-period rally to dispatch Canucks
The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three unanswered goals in the second period to come back and defeat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Saturday night. Auston Matthews, Pierre Engvall and Jordie Benn scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost two straight. Erik Kallgren made 28 saves in his second start...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
Yardbarker
Jarred Tinordi scores twice as Blackhawks upend Ducks
Jarred Tinordi scored his first two goals of the season, including the go-ahead goal with 2:42 remaining, as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 victory Saturday over the Anaheim Ducks. Filip Roos also scored a goal, the first of his career, as Chicago received all three goals from...
Yardbarker
Mikko Rantanen's 4-point night carries Avs past Hurricanes
Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Francouz turned away 24 shots for Colorado, which has won four in a row.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
Yardbarker
Caps F Nicolas Aube-Kubel facing disciplinary hearing
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel faces a disciplinary hearing Saturday following an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. Aube-Kubel received a match penalty 1:56 into the second period of the Capitals' 5-1 home win on Friday night. Foote did not return to the game...
ESPN
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
