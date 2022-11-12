ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 5 biggest takeaways from 1st week of 2022-23 season

The NCAA basketball season is underway and there’s already been intrigue and excitement across the country. Today marks the beginning of a new series entitled Loose Change, where I (Joey Loose) will give my two cents on recent news and happenings in college basketball. While we can’t possible comprehend or follow everything that’s happened, we’ll be doing our best to look at a few takeaways on a weekly basis about the sport of college basketball.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year

Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
LINCOLN, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
