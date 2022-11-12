Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NCAA Basketball: 5 biggest takeaways from 1st week of 2022-23 season
The NCAA basketball season is underway and there’s already been intrigue and excitement across the country. Today marks the beginning of a new series entitled Loose Change, where I (Joey Loose) will give my two cents on recent news and happenings in college basketball. While we can’t possible comprehend or follow everything that’s happened, we’ll be doing our best to look at a few takeaways on a weekly basis about the sport of college basketball.
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State
Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
KHQ Right Now
Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick
Yes, this was a bit of a gimmick game, played on the flight deck of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in San Diego Bay. That only made the win an even more spectacular showcase for Gonzaga basketball. For much of Friday early evening, one of the few positives GU could...
How Michigan Football can make the College Football Playoff
With week 11 on the clock, the College Football Playoff is beginning to take shape. We have a great feeling about who is still in the running for a spot, and Michigan football is definitely among that crop, sitting at 10-0 for the first time since 2006. The Wolverines control...
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Nothing left to lose and high character
EAST LANSING – Make that two straight victories for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 at home against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday to move to .500 on the season. They now need to win one of the last two games in the regular season to become bowl eligible.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo speaks on retirement questions, hanging up another banner in East Lansing
Tom Izzo is heading into another year as Michigan State’s basketball coach. He spoke with WXZY Detroit’s Brad Galli about a couple of topics. Izzo has been getting asked about his potential retirement and when it will be ever since B1G Media Days. Izzo confirmed that he is not thinking about retirement right now.
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries
I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1