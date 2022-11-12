Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-108 loss to the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MUCH TATUM – The Pistons don’t have a huge margin for error in normal circumstances given the extreme youth of their roster and so many key players – and that margin shrinks further without Cade Cunningham. Cunningham not only missed his second straight game with left shin soreness in Saturday’s loss, the Pistons announced before the game he’d miss at least the next three games and be re-evaluated in a week. When the Pistons allowed a 10-2 Celtics run late in the third quarter to fall behind by seven points – not something that would otherwise put a team in peril – it put the onus on a reconfigured bench unit to try to keep the Pistons in the game. By the time Dwane Casey got Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) and Killian Hayes, starting for Cunningham, back in the game with 7:18 to play, the Pistons trailed by 11 points. The Celtics were also at less than full strength with absences from Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon. But they had Jayson Tatum, who is having an MVP-worthy early season, and Tatum looked every bit a worthy candidate with 43 points and 10 rebounds, hitting 7 of 15 threes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO