Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
Cleveland.com

Avon blasts Olmsted Falls, 45-7, to return to Division II regional final

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Avon continues a familiar path while Olmsted Falls veers to another dead end. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs for the third time in the postseason and their 11th straight victory over their Southwestern Conference rival. This time, a 45-7 thrashing inside a drenched Pat Catan Stadium in a Division II, Region 6 football semifinal in Strongsville on Friday night.
High School Football PRO

Medina, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Cleveland.com

Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
akronjewishnews.com

Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award

WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
edsman.net

Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland

I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
