The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Glenville rolls to OHSAA Division IV regional final with 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — It’s been almost a decade since Glenville last played for a regional football championship. Coach Ted Ginn Sr. told his players that Saturday night at North Ridgeville’s Ranger Stadium after the Tarblooders’ dominating 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic in the Division IV regional semifinals.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Seton wins Division I OHSAA girls soccer state title with goal by Shannon Ott
The senior scored with less than 12 minutes left to give the Saints their first state title
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
Avon blasts Olmsted Falls, 45-7, to return to Division II regional final
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Avon continues a familiar path while Olmsted Falls veers to another dead end. The Eagles downed the Bulldogs for the third time in the postseason and their 11th straight victory over their Southwestern Conference rival. This time, a 45-7 thrashing inside a drenched Pat Catan Stadium in a Division II, Region 6 football semifinal in Strongsville on Friday night.
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
Medina, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
Brunswick community remembers 16-year-old boy who unexpectedly died
A 16-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
akronjewishnews.com
Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
powerofpositivity.com
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Local entrepreneur inducted into 2022 Business Hall of Fame
Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Matt Kaulig is now inducted into the 2022 Business Hall of Fame.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last heard from Oct. 8. Andrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing Sunday to Cleveland police when family said they haven’t heard from her since early October. According to police, she was living with her boyfriend...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
edsman.net
Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland
I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
