Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Heathrow Airport says no passenger limits over Christmas

Heathrow Airport has stated it will not re-introduce a cap on passenger numbers around Christmas. The UK's biggest airport said it was preparing for the biggest festive travel season in three years. Heathrow also predicted staffing would be back to pre-pandemic levels before the summer holidays. It added that it...
DOT says Frontier, foreign airlines must pay travelers $600 million in refunds

Frontier, Aeromexico, Air India, TAP Portugal, El Al and Avianca were required to pay about $600 million in refunds for flight issues. The Department of Transportation fined Frontier $2.2 million for delayed customer refunds. Passenger complaints about refunds from airlines surged early in the pandemic. Passenger complaints about refunds from...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE

