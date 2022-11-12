Cavaliers 96, Warriors 92: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (7-7) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 96, Golden State Warriors 92 (Q4 03:36)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That’s a 6-point possession for the #Cavs.

Of course it’s answered by a Steph Curry 3-pointer. He’s got 30. Cavs up 95-90. – 12:11 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That’s the right call, waving off the made 3 from Poole. Okoro foul clearly took place first. – 12:10 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mitchell roasts Klay again – 12:09 AM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

What a huge shot by Caris LeVert. Massive. – 12:08 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The Warriors gave up one four-point play. Now Poole fouls a made 3 and made get a flagrant for stepping in Levert’s landing space. So it could be a 5-point possession. – 12:08 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This could well be a flagrant on Poole, looked like LeVert landed on his foot on the 3 and slightly turned the ankle. – 12:07 AM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Very interesting that Bickerstaff is going back to Okoro here. Warriors have turned up the pressure defensively and now there’s one less threat offensively for the #Cavs. – 12:07 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors are getting a pretty rough whistle tonight on some of these illegal screens. And the Draymond rebounding foul on the made 3 is something you rarely see called when the shot is made. – 12:06 AM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Aaron Wiggins this season:

4 starts

3 DNPs – 12:05 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph

Klay

Wiggins

Lamb

Draymond – 12:04 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Lamb a team-high +10. Curry is next at +4 – 12:03 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Evan Mobley has 8 (!!!!!!!!!) offensive rebounds. Feels like his arms extend to the rafters. – 12:03 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Looks like Curry tweaked his ankle slightly on that drive and kick. Not bad enough for anyone to be looking at it during the timeout – 12:02 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Short rest for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. Cavs were outscored 15-7 over those five-ish minutes. – 11:58 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Warriors open up the fourth on a 9-4 run to take an 83-81 lead. J.B. Bickerstaff going back to Mitchell and LeVert after this timeout. #Cavs – 11:56 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Best bench stint of the season for the Warriors? – 11:55 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Cedi Osman started the year hot from 3-point range, but he’s just 9-for-30 since Oct. 26. – 11:54 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Whew, that was quite a finish by Garland. Awesome body control through the lane. – 11:52 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Anthony Lamb — drafted sixth overall in the 2020-21 G League Draft by the #Cavs affiliated, now-Cleveland Charge — has double-digit points off the bench thru three quarters for the Warriors. – 11:51 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Warriors 77-74 after 3 quarters. Warriors made five 3-pointers in the period. Lead for the Cavs got as large as 11, but Golden State closed the period well. Should be a good one down the stretch out in San Francisco. – 11:50 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the third, #Cavs hold a 77-74 lead over the Warriors. Evan Mobley closes the quarter for the Cavs with a dunk. He has a double-double of 15 pts and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell: 19 pts, 7 assists

Garland: 13 pts, 7 assists

Allen: 10 pts, 9 rebounds – 11:50 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Anthony Lamb is a team-high +7 over 17 minutes – 11:50 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 77-74 after the third quarter

Two huge threes from Anthony Lamb and Jordan Poole at the end of the quarter – 11:48 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Cleveland tried to ice PnR with Lamb as the screener, but he’s capable of making the shot up top. – 11:47 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs haven’t seen a ton of zone this year against them. Warriors running some now, Orlando did a couple weeks ago, too. – 11:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors 3/8 in the paint in the 3rd. Mobley and Allen have caused them big problems. – 11:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors went 4.5 third quarter minutes without a point. Klay Thompson is 2/11 shooting and frustrated on the bench after an earlier than normal sub. Cavaliers’ length causing all sorts of issues. Poole just airballed a finger roll trying to loft it over Jarrett Allen. – 11:41 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Midrange is wide open. Warriors aren’t taking them. Poole drove into a great shot blocker instead of calmly pulling into the open space and knocking down an open 2 – 11:40 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Lamb is in the midst of a game that is better than any Kuminga or Wiseman has had all season. – 11:40 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors are 6-for-22 on 3-pointers (27.3%) – 11:40 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Cavs up 11 and trying to pull away. Warriors’ offense has disappeared in the third quarter. – 11:37 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Last couple possessions Garland has done a really nice job keeping Steph from dribbling off the Draymond screen and forcing him inside the arc. In that scenario, Draymond can’t beat them as a roll man. – 11:37 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Draymond Green wants no part of shooting the basketball. – 11:36 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Warriors might need Curry to just go off. He’s 6-for-11. His teammates are 15-for-40 – 11:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Cavs guards Garland and Mitchell have been pretty solid on Steph and Klay tonight. They’re only switching 1/2 actions and they’ve stayed with them pretty well getting over screens. – 11:28 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs not getting great looks to start the third quarter. Warriors have turned up the pressure a little bit and the ball has stuck a little bit too long for the Cavs. – 11:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Great defense by Draymond, blitzes PnR late clock, still gets back in front of Allen on the roll to force a shot clock violation. – 11:23 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

A total Draymond first half

8 assists

7 rebounds

1 steal

0 points

+3 – 11:20 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Back and forth 1H in San Francisco – #Cavs up, 52-48; neither team has led by more than 6; 8 ties, 6 lead-changes; CLE, 42%FG, GSW, 45%; GSW, 5-19 3ptFG, CLE, 5-14; Mitchell, 15pts, 6-10FG, 5asst; Garland, 8pts, 5asst; Mobley, 8pts, 5reb, 2asst, blk; Love, 8pts, 4reb, 2asst, stl.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Anthony Lamb at halftime

11 minutes

7 points

3-for-4 from the field

3 rebounds

1 assist

+1 – 11:08 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors down 52-48 at half to Cavaliers

*Nine-man rotation — Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Lamb (good energy) off the bench

*Moody, Wiseman, JaMychal out of rotation

*Poole: 12 points on 6/9 FG. Best half in awhile.

*Klay 1/7 FG, still struggling

*GSW: 9 turnovers, 5/19 on 3s – 11:08 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Warriors 52-48 at halftime out at Chase Center. A much better defensive effort for the Cavs after giving up over 60 points in each of the last three first halves. Mitchell has 15 points, Garland has 8 points and 5 assists. Curry has 15 for the Warriors. – 11:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Caris LeVert’s 3 as time expired in the half is good. #Cavs lead the Warriors 52-48 at the half. The Cavs shot 20 of 48 (41.7%) from the field and 5 of 14 (35.7%) from 3. They have 16 assists on 20 made shots.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs 15 pts, 5 assists, 7 rebounds. – 11:07 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors down 52-48 at halftime – 11:07 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Anthony Lamb’s first half: 7 points (3/4), 3 rebounds (2 offensive), 1 assist in 11 minutes. – 11:07 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Klay Thompson misses wide-open 3

Caris Levert makes wide-open 3 – 11:06 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Klay has gotten his ankles broken by Mitchell a couple times in this half – 11:06 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Emotions are high in this one between these two old rivals. Draymond Green got a technical foul earlier, because of course he did. Now Steve Kerr gets one. – 11:04 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Technical on Kerr now after jumbotron replay showed Garland embellished contact. – 11:04 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Denver down to 26th in defensive rating on Cleaning the Glass.

24. Golden State – 115.3

25. Indiana – 115.7

26. Denver – 115.8

27. Sacramento – 116.4

28. San Antonio – 116.4

29. Houston – 117.1

30. Detroit – 119.5 – 11:03 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Tech on Steve Kerr

The Warriors are furious at these calls – 11:03 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland’s face has taken quite a few shots this season. – 11:03 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Warriors getting ticked off by some whistles, Draymond talks to the refs, picks up his 5th technical of the season. – 11:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Anthony Lamb is a +4 off the bench right now – 10:59 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

You could hear the ref tell Draymond Green he had enough through the TV audio.

30 seconds later he picks up a tech. #Cavs lead 44-38. – 10:57 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Draymond Green just got called for a tech. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell makes the free throw. – 10:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Another technical foul for Draymond Green. – 10:56 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That’s three fouls on Steph Curry. This is a real advantage for the #Cavs to close out the half strong with him off the floor. – 10:56 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

i just flipped on cavs warriors, gs got the brooklyn home court for why?? – 10:55 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Steph Curry picks up his third foul in the first half. – 10:55 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Draymond tried a no-hope shot against Mobley, then ran towards the ref asking for a foul, enabling a wide open dunk for Mobley at the other end. – 10:55 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jarrett Allen got stuck in the stands. Warriors had 5 on 4 going the other way. Settled for a 3 from Wiggins. – 10:55 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry now has 3 fouls with 3:28 to go in the first half – 10:55 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Need Draymond Green taking more Dirk-like one leg fadeaways. – 10:54 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jarrett Allen went a few rows deep into the stands, but that was a completely travel before that – 10:54 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Eugene Omoruyi scored 27 points vs the G League Santa Cruz Warriors two days ago and 22 points vs the Toronto Raptors tonight.

“It’s been a different journey, but I’m loving it every step of the way.” pic.twitter.com/Zo4F01OlFJ – 10:54 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Evan Mobley influences every play he’s on the floor for. doesn’t even need to touch the ball, on offense you can see the defense always keeping tabs on his location for the inevitable rim blitz. on defense, everyone who drives looks over their shoulder just in case he’s lurking. – 10:53 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Isaac Okoro is 8-for-28 on shots that aren’t dunks this year. – 10:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This has been a pretty good stint from Anthony Lamb. Making some Jared Dudley type plays out there. – 10:50 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry, Klay, Poole, Draymond with Lamb – 10:47 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Exquisite cut by #Cavs Isaac Okoro. He is still looking for his shot this season. But that’s one way to add value on offense. – 10:45 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Isaac Okoro hasn’t made a 3 all year, but Donte DiVincenzo tries to close him out and gets backcut for a dunk, which he compounds by fouling Okoro as the ball is hitting the ground after the dunk. – 10:45 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

A decisive Jordan Poole >>>>>> – 10:42 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors put a huge emphasis on not fouling the last few days with a mini break between games

The Cavs only took 2 free throws in the first quarter – 10:39 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Solid 1st quarter for the #Cavs defensively. Held the Warriors to just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc and forced six turnovers. Donovan Mitchell had 10 points in under nine minutes for Cleveland. – 10:39 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Steph Curry. From beyond half court. Nothing but net. Doesn’t count. pic.twitter.com/b3ySPi9po9 – 10:38 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Stephen Curry (11 first quarter points) has hit a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular season games, extending his NBA-record streak. – 10:37 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, #Cavs and Warriors are tied at 25. Cavs shooting 11 of 22 from the field (50%) and 2 of 5 from 3 (40%). They have 9 assists on 11 made shots.

Donovan Mitchell leads Cavs in scoring with 10 points. – 10:37 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors 25, Cavs 25 after the first quarter

Steph: 11 points, 4-for-6 from the field

Draymond: 5 assists, 4 rebounds

Klay: 3 points, 1-for-5 from the field – 10:37 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

That was a quick, decisive move from Poole. Helped the lane was wide open for him – 10:37 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga’s stats aren’t big right now, but his energy has been exactly what the Warriors need from him – 10:35 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Warriors bench units have been pretty bad this year. We’ll see if that keeps up tonight. They’ve already looked pretty bad offensively with Steph out. – 10:34 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

That was great positioning from Kuminga to get the tip to Looney for an easy 2 points – 10:32 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Kuminga has been good on ball – 10:32 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has an early 10 points here in the first quarter, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3. Also has two assists and 3 rebounds – 10:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jordan Poole is a wreck right now. – 10:26 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs have seven assists on their first eight made shots. Who are they, the Warriors? – 10:26 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Did Jordan Poole just cross himself? – 10:25 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC young core showed out vs the #7 ranked defense tonight:

SGA: 20 points/3 steals

Poku: 14 points/4 blocks

Giddey: 15 points/9 rebounds

Wiggins: 17 points/7 assists

Dort: 13 points/3-4 from 3

Omoruyi: 22 points/5-6 from 3 (!)

JDub: 10 points/11 assists

Mann: 13 points/2 steals – 10:25 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo and Kevon Looney are coming in

Draymond and Wiggins out – 10:25 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I’m told the plan for #Cavs tonight with Dean Wade out is to get more minutes for Isaac Okoro and see what Okoro does with them. As for Lamar Stevens, a source told me, “We’ll see on that.” Sounds like he’s the backup option if Okoro doesn’t look good. – 10:25 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Kuminga defending Spida – 10:25 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jonathan Kuminga is the first Warrior off the bench tonight behind Jordan Poole. – 10:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Second Warrior off the bench: Jonathan Kuminga – 10:24 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Kuminga set to check in. Perhaps for Draymond and play 5? More likely for Klay and play 4 with Draymond staying at 5 – 10:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs win 111-93, holding undermanned Bucks to a season-low scoring total for an opponent.

Win snaps a five-game losing streak as Spurs (6-7) head out on a five-game West Coast trip that starts Monday against the Warriors in San Francisco and includes a pair of back-to-backs. – 10:23 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

It seems like every time the #Cavs need something to get done on the offensive end, Donovan Mitchell steps up and does it. – 10:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson has attempted 5 of the Warriors’ first 11 shots. – 10:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole comes in at the 7:18 mark for Kevon Looney, not Klay Thompson

Warriors going small early – 10:20 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors have made 5 shots

Draymond has 4 assists – 10:17 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Thunder 132, Raptors 113

SGA – 20 pts

Omoruyi – 22 pts

JDub – 10 pts, 11 asts

Giddey – 15 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts

Wiggins – 17 pts

Poku – 14 pts

Mann – 13 pts

Dort – 13 pts

As a team, OKC collected 31 assists on 52 made shots

OKC is now 5-7 in the season – 10:17 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

It feels like every Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer is going to go in. – 10:17 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond has assisted on the Warriors’ first three made shots of the night – 10:14 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs have allowed 17 made 3s in each of their last two games. The Warriors have already made two tonight in the first two minutes. – 10:13 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry has hit a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular-season games. – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green assists on back-to-back 3-pointers for Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to get things started. – 10:12 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph Curry has now made a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular-season games – 10:12 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The color of the floor tonight the Warriors have looks pretty strange on TV. – 10:12 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

How Donte DiVincenzo’s Warriors return should help Jordan Poole

https://t.co/Y8XmCuDWAB pic.twitter.com/GzRAE0vfaN – 10:10 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I’m very interested to see how the Cavaliers lineup defensively against the Warriors tonight with the starting lineup. Also think Lamar Stevens sees some minutes tonight with Dean Wade (knee) out. – 10:04 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Dean Wade (right knee soreness) is out tonight against the Warriors. – 9:44 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/zBaPZNLadP – 9:43 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

There’s a dangerous Cavs team inside Chase Center tonight. Should be a good test for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/eOJjXcTKOA – 9:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Every Thunder starter has already scored in double digits with seven to go in the third.

SGA: 14

Poku: 14

Dort: 11

Wiggins: 11

Giddey: 10 – 9:34 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

NBA – BEST RECORD

1. Milwaukee 10-1

2. Utah 10-3

3. BOSTON 9-3

Portland 9-3

5. Cleveland 8-3 – 9:24 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs going with same starting tonight here at Golden State: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:16 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Final: Magic 114, Suns 97

Six Orlando players scored in double figures.

The @Orlando Magic have beaten the Warriors, Mavericks, and Suns during this homestand. – 9:15 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, E. Mobley and Allen vs. GSW on this fifth and final game of the road trip.

Dean Wade is inactive tonight with right knee soreness. – 9:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Magic have beaten the Suns, Mavs and Warriors in November. pic.twitter.com/6QTzaOtJun – 9:08 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Dean Wade (knee) is OUT tonight vs Warriors – 9:04 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Aaron Wiggins after making an awesome play versus Aaron Wiggins after any other play pic.twitter.com/pGN1wmXaxe – 9:00 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs are going with their usual starting lineup tonight against the Warriors, I’m told — Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley & Allen.

Also, J.B. Bickerstaff reiterated pregame that he believes it can be a great group for the team, but it needs time to work out some stuff – 8:53 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Dave Kaval is at tonight’s Warriors game – 8:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Poole Party tonight at Chase Center? 💨👀 pic.twitter.com/IXbAsnSvll – 8:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr believes Donte DiVincenzo being back helps Jordan Poole be a “combo guard.”

Wrote about that this morning nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:27 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Anthony Lamb is a man of many nicknames. @Kendra Andrews and I are in favor of Lamb Chop.

weighed in on Lamb’s nicknames pregame and said he’s been hearing guys mainly call him Lamborghini, which he says “is great because he’s more of a pickup truck than lamborghini.” – 8:23 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch said Naz Reid (who was already listed as out) was not on the trip to Memphis and Reid’s status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland was “undetermined.” – 8:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Donte DiVincenzo will return for the Warriors tonight. He’s on a 20-minute restriction, per Kerr. He fills that extra on-ball bench option next to Jordan Poole, in place of Ty Jerome. Jerome will still be active. – 8:19 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is available tonight against Cleveland and will be restricted to 20 minutes. – 8:17 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Donte DiVincenzo will play tonight. He’ll play around 20 minutes, coach Steve Kerr said. – 8:17 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo will play around 20 minutes tonight for the Warriors – 8:17 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Donte DiVincenzo will play tonight against the Cavs. He’s under a 20-minute restriction, Steve Kerr says. – 8:17 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Golden State Warriors dropped new City Edition uniforms designed by a Bay Area artist with a special meaning. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/10/war… – 8:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder starting lineup:

SGA

Giddey

Dort

Wiggins

Poku

Raptors starting lineup:

VanVleet

Trent Jr.

Anunoby

Barnes

Koloko – 7:50 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/qEJV5QZ50H – 6:34 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The last three games of the night are going to be interesting

* Minnesota in Memphis with a ton of noise around them

* Cleveland with 2 bad late game losses v. Golden State who is lucky to have not lost 6 in a row

* Did Sacramento find something the other night v. Cle? – 5:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn’s message in his 1st speech to the team before Washington. Seth Curry credited this speech and mindset from JV after the Knicks win for the team’s improvement.

“That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.” pic.twitter.com/Z72fu8DwNR – 5:24 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn’s message in his 1st speech to the team before Washington. Seth Curry credited this mindset from JV for the team’s improvement after the Knicks win.

“That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.” pic.twitter.com/BFD1D235Rw – 5:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole could be the biggest beneficiary of Donte DiVincenzo’s return tonight nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:35 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:01 PM