Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win
The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum after 43 points against Pistons: ‘The game has slowed down’
Jayson Tatum continues to look like an MVP candidate, and the scoring outbursts have continued as if they should be expected. That was again the case as Tatum poured in a season-high 43 points as the Celtics beat the Pistons 117-108 on Saturday in Detroit. Tatum took over in the...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Mavs edge Blazers behind Luka Doncic’s triple-double
Luka Doncic collected 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie made six 3-pointers to fuel the host
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Tatum's dominant week proves his MVP campaign is for real
It’s stating the obvious to suggest that Jayson Tatum has entered the MVP conversation. In fact, Tatum didn’t just knock on the door and check with the front desk to see if his name was on the invite list. No, with his loud play to start the 2022-23 season, he arrived in sunglasses, broke the door with a battering ram, and plopped down in the comfiest chair in the room.
Celtics seek 7th straight win, host Thunder
A busy stretch for the Boston Celtics continues when they bring a six-game winning streak into Monday night’s home bout
Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss
The Houston Texans lost yet another close game against the New York Giants after failing to convert on five of six trips in the red zone
fantasypros.com
Nikola Jokic scores 29 points in win
Nikola Jokic scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3P, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds, and three assists across 30 minutes in Denver’s 131-112 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Jokic is making nearly 60% of his shots this season, carrying a 59.6% average, despite his scoring average being down to 21.8 from last season’s 27.1. Jokic’s 29 points Friday marked just the second time this season The Joker has scored that many points. One factor to Jokic’s decreased scoring is his lack of three-pointers, his attempts are down to 2.3 per game after last season’s 3.9 attempts and he’s on pace to average less than one made three-pointer per game for the first time since 2016-17. This all seems like nitpicking with the two-time defending MVP but he was drafted Pick 1.1 in most drafts and parts of the reason were his scoring and range, two things that have been relatively lacking this season. That being said, Jokic is still averaging nearly a triple-double at 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.
Yardbarker
Heat power past Hornets, 132-115
Max Strus poured in 31 points and the host Miami Heat had far too much offensive firepower for the Charlotte Hornets to deal with in a 132-115 victory Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 24 points, and Jimmy Butler and reserve Gabe Vincent both posted 20 points as the Heat won their second game in a row after a two-game skid.
