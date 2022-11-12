Nikola Jokic scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3P, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds, and three assists across 30 minutes in Denver’s 131-112 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Jokic is making nearly 60% of his shots this season, carrying a 59.6% average, despite his scoring average being down to 21.8 from last season’s 27.1. Jokic’s 29 points Friday marked just the second time this season The Joker has scored that many points. One factor to Jokic’s decreased scoring is his lack of three-pointers, his attempts are down to 2.3 per game after last season’s 3.9 attempts and he’s on pace to average less than one made three-pointer per game for the first time since 2016-17. This all seems like nitpicking with the two-time defending MVP but he was drafted Pick 1.1 in most drafts and parts of the reason were his scoring and range, two things that have been relatively lacking this season. That being said, Jokic is still averaging nearly a triple-double at 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO