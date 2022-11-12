ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hoop Hogs move up in AP Top 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll. Arkansas' move up came after a pair of non-conference wins last week. The Razorbacks defeated North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday and downed Fordham 74-48 on Friday at Bud Walton Arena.
Scoring Recap: LSU 13, Arkansas 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the LSU Tigers 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville. From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat had you covered with everything you needed to know from the game:. First quarter. 11:29 - Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels behind the...
Pregame HQ: Arkansas vs LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers get set to take the field at 11 a.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. LSU headquarters. Check out all the articles, videos...
Takeaways from Saturday's Rutgers Football, Basketball games

Rutgers Football and Men's Basketball played at essentially the same time on Saturday. Greg Schiano's gridiron team kick-off at noon EST at Michigan State while Steve Pikiell's hardwood club tipped-off at 2:00 p.m. from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. If you missed some or all of the action, TKR has...
