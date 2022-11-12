Last season on Yellowstone, veteran rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) admitted that he didn’t think humanity, or at least the humans living in his beloved Montana, even had one hundred good years left in the tank. What would remain for future generations, when grass covered the streets and weeds choked the rooftops? Sure, he’s the living patriarch of five generations of Duttons, and the owner of a ranch so vast that it contains entire mountains. But when you consider that land on a geologic scale, what’s one hundred measly years? It’s nothing, as the title of the Yellowstone season five opener affirms. All of the Duttons’ blood and sacrifice over a century-plus of living in Montana has only been to preserve that land, because the land outlives any person or property deed. And now, as the state’s 26th governor, Dutton has tasked himself with protecting that land from outside interests by fusing the power of government with his considerable powers of hard-bitten persuasion. How many business suits do you think he owned before this new gig? The elder Dutton’s sleek new wardrobe is just one of the ways that power has a price. But it’s not the only way.

