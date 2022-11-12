ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 2: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Kayce’s Vision Explained, to the Deerfield Club

Two episodes of Yellowstone in one night? That’s what dreams are made of! Entitled “The Sting of Wisdom”, this installment of Taylor Sheridan’s Western saga begins with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) first day on the job as the Governor of Montana. Unsurprisingly to Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and his new assistant Clara (Lilli Kay), John’s first order of business is to halt Market Equities’ construction of an airport on the Dutton land. He grows increasingly frustrated as Jamie explains to him the various legal and political hoops they will have to jump through to stop the project and describes all the bridges they’ll burn along the way. It seems that political power is as tricky as John always assumed it would be.
There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'

Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 1 Recap: “One Hundred Years is Nothing”

Last season on Yellowstone, veteran rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) admitted that he didn’t think humanity, or at least the humans living in his beloved Montana, even had one hundred good years left in the tank. What would remain for future generations, when grass covered the streets and weeds choked the rooftops? Sure, he’s the living patriarch of five generations of Duttons, and the owner of a ranch so vast that it contains entire mountains. But when you consider that land on a geologic scale, what’s one hundred measly years? It’s nothing, as the title of the Yellowstone season five opener affirms. All of the Duttons’ blood and sacrifice over a century-plus of living in Montana has only been to preserve that land, because the land outlives any person or property deed. And now, as the state’s 26th governor, Dutton has tasked himself with protecting that land from outside interests by fusing the power of government with his considerable powers of hard-bitten persuasion. How many business suits do you think he owned before this new gig? The elder Dutton’s sleek new wardrobe is just one of the ways that power has a price. But it’s not the only way.
What Time Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Live on Paramount Network

Sunday nights once again belong to Yellowstone. In your face, House of the Dragon!. The fifth season of Taylor Sheridan’s epic western finally debuts tonight on Paramount Network. Fans are being treated to a special two-hour premiere event, which will include the first two Season 5 episodes. The first installment (“One Hundred Years is Nothing”), follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as he becomes the new Governor of Montana. Per Paramount, “as John settles into the power of his new office, he makes a bold move to protect the Yellowstone Ranch from his opponents. The second episode of the new season (“The Sting of Wisdom”) centers on a a new formidable opponent from Market Equities making their way to Montana.
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting

Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
12 Reasons Not To Miss Yellowstone’s Incredible Mammoth Hot Springs

When you travel to iconic Yellowstone National Park, it’s hard to know how to tackle this spectacular 2.2-million-acre beloved treasure. My husband Dean and I spent a week there (my first time and his first time as an adult), and it’s the kind of place that eventually has you saying, “so many hydrothermal features, so little time.”
