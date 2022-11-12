Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
ComicBook
Former Attitude Era Star is Open to WWE Return
WWE has welcomed a number of stars from yesteryear back into the fold on a limited appearance basis. WCW legend Goldberg has wrestled for WWE on numerous occasions since 2016, while Attitude Era pillars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have shown face sporadically in recent years. With part-timers becoming more of the norm in today's wrestling landscape, another former WWE titleholder has flirted with the idea of having one last run in the company where he made his name.
ringsidenews.com
Real Reason Why Sami Zayn Was Absent From WWE SmackDown This Week
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the company truly trusts him now. He has consistently delivered in all of his roles so far, but he had to take a break this week. Now the reason for his break has been revealed.
ComicBook
Returning WWE Star Accused of Stealing Another Wrestler's Look
Sarah Logan made her official return to WWE television on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, accompanying Erik and Ivar to the ring as they took out members of both Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. Logan came out sporting a much more intimidating look, but fans were quick to point out that it looked incredibly similar to former Ring of Honor star Max the Impaler. Max has wrestled in a number of promotions since ROH initially shuttered, including The NWA, Impact Wrestling and GCW. They were on the NWA Hard Times 3 card on Saturday, beating Natalia Markova in a Casket Match.
ComicBook
Watch: Highlights From Former WWE Star's Boxing Debut
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was victorious in his pro boxing debut on Saturday night, defeating Boateng Prempeh with a second-round knockout at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Highlights from the fight have since made their way online, including one point where Fish hoisted his opponent off the ground and nearly delivered a suplex. Fish's other combat sports experience includes making his amateur kickboxing debut way back in January 2010.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Major US Title Match, World Cup Matches, and More for Next Week's Raw and SmackDown
This week's episodes of WWE's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown are in the books, and now the attention moves to next week's episodes, and WWE has already revealed a preview of what lies in store for both. One of the bigger matches of the week will undoubtedly be United States Champion Seth Rollins defending his Title against Judgement Day's Finn Balor, which comes after Rollins' open challenge last week. Over on SmackDown two more superstars will move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and the Honorary Uce himself Sami Zayn will make a welcome return. Here are all the details (via Wrestling News).
ComicBook
WWE Raw Star Addresses Why They've Been Missing From TV
Kevin Owens has not wrestled on WWE television since the Sept. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Owens isn't out with some sort of injury as he has wrestled eight matches on live events since then, including a win over Austin Theory on Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Owens grabbed a mic after the win and addressed his absence before saying everyone in the locker room should be ready for the beating he'll give them.
ComicBook
AEW's Top World Champion Expected to Lose at AEW Full Gear 2022
AEW's final pay-per-view of 2022, Full Gear, already has nine matches booked on the card ahead of next Saturday's show in Newark, New Jersey. BetOnline released the early betting odds for most of the matches, which actually favor MJF beating current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the company's top prize. Given his white-hot momentum over the past few months that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but it's still rare to see Moxley be a major underdog heading into an AEW pay-per-view.
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
ringsidenews.com
Released WWE Superstar Working As Guest NXT Coach
WWE has seen a number of changes to their roster since the company changed leadership. Now, it appears that Kalisto could be on his way back to Vince McMahon’s former company. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Kalisto was backstage at NXT live events over the weekend. He...
Yardbarker
The Usos react to record-breaking WWE Tag Team Title reign
The run that everyone involved in The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) has been on has been unbelievable, as Reigns is in the middle of a long reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In contrast, The Usos have been the long-term Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center
WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown
The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops (Non-Spoiler)
The 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, after the Veteran’s Day episode of SmackDown on FOX had concluded. Michael Cole confirmed on the SmackDown commentary that the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special will air in December. There...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler Regarding WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors
Last Friday night on "SmackDown," WWE announced an eight-person tournament for what is regarded as the "WWE SmackDown" World Cup." The first such tournament of its kind took place at Crown Jewel in 2018. This should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention. Just last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed plans to showcase "World Cup-type scenarios" with the global soccer event in Qatar on the horizon. But which WWE Superstars will be filling in the tournament brackets? We now know who is entered into the tourney.
Bray Wyatt Gets Physical For The First Time Since WrestleMania 37 On 11/11 WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt gets physical for the first time since WWE WrestleMania 37. Shortly after losing to Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt was released by WWE. That match against Randy Orton would be the last time Bray Wyatt would get physical in a WWE ring for a year and a half.
