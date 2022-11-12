This week's episodes of WWE's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown are in the books, and now the attention moves to next week's episodes, and WWE has already revealed a preview of what lies in store for both. One of the bigger matches of the week will undoubtedly be United States Champion Seth Rollins defending his Title against Judgement Day's Finn Balor, which comes after Rollins' open challenge last week. Over on SmackDown two more superstars will move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and the Honorary Uce himself Sami Zayn will make a welcome return. Here are all the details (via Wrestling News).

2 DAYS AGO