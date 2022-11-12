ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has fired athletic director Shane Lyons, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee says there are no immediate plans for changes in the football team. Gee says the new athletic director will review coach Neal Brown's performance. Lyons is gone after nearly eight years. Rob Alsop, West Virginia's vice president for strategic initiatives, has been named interim athletic director while a search is ongoing for Lyons’ replacement. Brown has a 21-24 record in his fourth season, including 4-6 this year. It’s the worst stretch since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.
Judge dismisses charges against teen in Kennywood shooting

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A judge has dismissed all charges against a teenager wounded in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that also sent another teen and an adult to the hospital. An Allegheny County district court judge dismissed aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges against the 15-year-old defendant in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest. Defense attorney Kenneth Haber called the case presented by prosecutors “smoke and mirrors.” A 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old were taken to hospitals with leg wounds and the youth eventually arrested had a graze wound.
