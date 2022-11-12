MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has fired athletic director Shane Lyons, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee says there are no immediate plans for changes in the football team. Gee says the new athletic director will review coach Neal Brown's performance. Lyons is gone after nearly eight years. Rob Alsop, West Virginia's vice president for strategic initiatives, has been named interim athletic director while a search is ongoing for Lyons’ replacement. Brown has a 21-24 record in his fourth season, including 4-6 this year. It’s the worst stretch since the football team went 17-27 under Frank Cignetti from 1976-79.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO