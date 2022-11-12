Read full article on original website
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
LeBron James And Kevin Durant May Face Off On The Court For The First Time Since 2018
The duo last squared off on Christmas Day in 2018 when Durant was part of the Golden State Warriors.
Report: Personnel around league and within Lakers think LeBron James recently opened the door for potential Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn’t played since in an NBA game since being suspended by the team for off-court issues that began when when he promoted an anti-Semitic film on his personal Twitter page. At the moment, it appears that Irving is working with Nets decision-makers to get...
Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed
Kyrie Irving's return date may have become a bit clearer.
Major Update On Lakers, Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Off to one of the worst starts in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are searching high and low to find a way to turn things around this season. There are no obvious answers to accomplishing that as Rob Pelinka has put the team in a bad position with some of the moves that he has made the last two offseasons.
3 young stars the Lakers missed out on thanks to Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are so depleted in talent and it is all thanks to Rob Pelinka. After winning the NBA Championship in 2020, Pelinka has done everything he can to strip down the team and turn it into what it is today. It is really sad how the Lakers...
Yardbarker
Lamar Odom Would Trade Anthony Davis And A 1st Round Pick for Kevin Durant "In A Heartbeat"
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers, missing their best player, get a chance to end their five-game losing streak against the resurgent Brooklyn Nets, missing their second-best player. What if the Nets' best player, Kevin Durant, once again demands to be moved, as he did during the 2022 offseason? Is there...
ESPN
Nets' Kevin Durant says Kyrie Irving's spirits 'high' amid suspension
LOS ANGELES -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and his teammates still aren't sure when Kyrie Irving will return to the team, but Durant says he's been in communication with Irving recently and his spirits are "high." "Looking forward to playing the game, you know Ky, he's a gamer, he...
NBA Rumors: Suns Could Land LeBron James If Lakers Blow Things Up This Season
One NBA executive thinks LeBron James is the piece the Phoenix Suns need to win the championship.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
3 Anthony Davis trades the Lakers would actually say yes to
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrid start this season and with the Russell Westbrook trade rumors cooling off, potential Anthony Davis trade rumors have started to heat up. After all, a Westbrook trade is not going to suddenly turn this team around. A Davis trade could help the team reload with the future in mind.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are two of the greatest players in Lakers history.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Suspension Update
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ... NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE. The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings?
Where does LeBron James stand in his pursuit of the all-time NBA scoring record after sitting out the Lakers' loss to the Kings? The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday
Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder. Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
