Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow despite gains
Republican Kari Lake has closed the gap on Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona gubernatorial race, but her path to victory continues to narrow. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down...
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
HuffPost
Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
12news.com
Top official says Maricopa vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates
PHOENIX — The next two nights could decide who Arizona's next governor will be. Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Receives 54 Percent of Sunday Night Ballots from Maricopa County, 69 Percent from Pinal County
Election officials released updated results Sunday evening showing Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gained ground on frontrunner Democrat Katie Hobbs in Maricopa County by 54.6 to 45.4 percent. In Pinal County, Lake bested Hobbs 69.5 percent to 30.5 percent. In all, the votes of little more than 97,000 of the...
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
HuffPost
Why The AP Has Not Called The Arizona Governor's Race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15...
Kari Lake Supporters Reenact Biblical Battle of Jericho in Maricopa Protest
Supporters of Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reenacted the Biblical Battle of Jericho, marching around the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix on Saturday seven times while blowing horns and singing the popular Christian song "Awesome God." Lake, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and...
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
NBC News
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
Police find no powder in ‘suspicious’ envelopes reported by Kari Lake’s campaign office
Police did not find any powder or harmful substance in several “suspicious” envelopes sent to Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s campaign office, according to a Phoenix police spokesperson. Police were called to Lake’s campaign office on Nov. 5 over several “suspicious” envelopes that a volunteer had...
Trump-backed Doug Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor's race
Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican backed by Donald Trump, doesn't believe the former president lost in 2020. But on Sunday, he conceded his own defeat for governor of Pennsylvania with humility. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede," Mastriano said in one-page...
