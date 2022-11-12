ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina top Maryland

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dy38_0j81uUFx00
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, wearing a T-shirt calling attention to Brittney Griner, watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in College Park, Md. South Carolina won 81-56. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points to lift No. 1 South Carolina to an 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland on Friday night.

Shortly after the Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery — with Boston expected to be the No. 1 pick — the South Carolina star led her team to a fairly routine victory in its first real test of the season. The defending champions held off a gritty Maryland team that was playing without its own potential lottery pick. Diamond Miller was out with a right knee injury.

Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Maryland (1-1), but aside from her ability to score from the midrange and beyond the arc, the undersized Terrapins had a tough time offensively. Perhaps no stat summed up this game better than the Gamecocks’ 11-0 advantage in blocked shots.

No. 2 STANFORD 98, PACIFIC 44

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) —- Kiki Iriafen had game-high totals of 15 points and eight rebounds, leading Stanford to a victory over Pacific.

Iriafen was one of three players who scored in double figures for Stanford, including Hannah Jump (14 points) and Ashten Prechtel (11).

Iriafen scored twice inside during a 14-0 run midway through the second quarter that allowed Stanford (3-0) to pull away, and the Cardinal added to their lead steadily the remainder of the game.

Pacific (1-1) put up more shots than Stanford in both the first and second quarters, but was limited to just 25% shooting from the field at halftime and just 23.6% overall. The Tigers were led by Liz Smith’s 13 points and six rebounds.

No. 3 TEXAS 68, LOUISIANA 45

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas after transferring from Oregon State, and the Longhorns defeated Louisiana.

The Longhorns opened their season without their best player, point guard Rori Harmon, who wore a protective boot on her right foot. Texas released a statement before the game that gave no details on Harmon’s injury and said her status is day to day.

Harmon, a sophomore, led Texas to the Big 12 tournament championship last season.

Tamera Johnson led Louisiana (0-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Lanay Wheaton scored 13.

No. 11 INDIANA 93, UMASS LOWELL 37

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points, Sara Scalia added 15 points and Indiana beat UMass Lowell for the fourth largest margin of victory in program history.

Indiana pulled away in the second quarter as UMass Lowell went nine-plus minutes without a field goal. The Hoosiers went on a 23-3 run during the drought and led 49-17 at halftime.

Lilly Meister had 10 points for Indiana (2-0), which plays No. 5 Tennessee on Monday. The Hoosiers finished with 34 points off 20 turnovers.

Jaini Edmonds and Ella Ner each scored nine points for UMass Lowell (0-2).

No. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 67, BUCKNELL 41

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Virginia Tech pulled away from Bucknell.

Cayla King, who had 33 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers on opening night, and Kitley combined for eight points as the Hokies closed the half with a 9-2 run to open a 31-23 lead. Kitley had 12 points, but Virginia Tech (2-0) only shot 36%.

Bucknell stayed close by shooting 48% but only shot 35% in the second half.

Virginia Tech scored 23 points off 20 turnovers and had a 16-4 advantage in offensive rebounds. Georgia Amoore added 11 points. King scored eight.

Cecelia Collins led the Bison (0-2) with 13 points.

No. 15 OKLAHOMA 97, SMU 74

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists and Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a victory over SMU.

Williams was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 3 from distance, to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made 3-pointers.

Aubrey Joens scored 13 points, Skylar Vann had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Nevaeh Tot had 12 points and seven assists for Oklahoma (2-0), which shot 52.3% overall.

Chantae Embry scored 20 points and Jasmine Smith added 19 points for SMU (1-1).

No. 16 LSU 111, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 41

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 18 points, Angel Reese added a double-double and LSU coasted to a win over Mississippi Valley State.

The Tigers opened the season with a school-record 125 points in a 75-point win, the second-largest margin of victory in school history. They followed that up with a 70-point win, shooting 53% with a 59-30 rebounding advantage.

LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Tigers. Reese had 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Kyriana Jones led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 11 points.

No. 22 NEBRASKA 79, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Allison Weidner scored 20 points and Nebraska cruised to a win over Houston Christian..

The Cornhuskers (2-0) steadily pulled away, leading 35-18 at the half as three players had six points and two more had five.

Weidner had 14 points in the second half when Nebraska shot 52%. The Cornhuskers also turned 22 turnovers into 32 points, thanks to 14 steals. Jaz Shelley added 11 points with eight assists and five steals.

D’Denasija Collins had 14 points for Houston Christian (1-1). Marilyn Nzoiwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

No. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 91, LEHIGH 73

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of 18 points in the pivotal second quarter and South Dakota State rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat Lehigh.

he game was even, except for the second quarter when the Jackrabbits (1-1) outscored the Mountain Hawks 29-14 by making 10 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers. Lehigh was 3 of 12 with a trey and trailed 49-32 at halftime.

Frannie Hottinger scored 25 points and Mackenzie Kramer had 21 for Lehigh (0-2),

VILLANOVA 69, No. 24 PRINCETON 59

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored five of her 32 points after reentering the game with four fouls and Villanova closed on a 12-0 run to upend Princeton.

Siegrist was 12-of-17 shooting with three 3-pointers to pick up her 18th 30-point game and had 13 rebounds for her 39th double-double.

The Wildcats (2-0) were down 56-55 when Siegrist returned with 4:45 to go. Julia Cunningham’s 3-pointer with four minutes to play had Princeton on top 59-57 but that was it.

Villanova made 3 of 4 shots in the run plus 6 of 7 free throws while Princeton missed its last seven shots.

Cunningham had four 3-pointers and 18 points for Princeton (1-1).

No. 25 MICHIGAN 91, St. FRANCIS (Pa.) 36

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 21 points and Michigan beat St. Francis (Pa.).

Michigan scored the opening 12 points of the game and led 49-12 at halftime after forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. Francis to 5-of-21 shooting. The Wolverines finished the game with 19 steals, helping to score 46 points off turnovers.

Cameron Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds for Michigan (2-0), which hosts Western Michigan on Wednesday.

Kiser was 11 of 14 from the field and she had a team-high four steals. Phelia only missed one of her 10 shots as Michigan shot 50.7%.

St. Francis (0-2) was held to 32.4% shooting. Adison Novosel had a team-high nine points.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown at the school until the suspect was captured Monday. The violence that also wounded two students late Sunday erupted near a parking garage and closed much of the campus while police searched through the night for the gunman. Officials got word during a midmorning news briefing that the suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been arrested. “Just give me a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief,” university Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said after learning Jones was in custody.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
ESPN

Murray, Patrick McCaffery combine for 42, Iowa beats NC A&T

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- — Kris Murray had 22 points and eight rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and Iowa beat North Carolina A&T 112-71 on Friday night. McCaffery scored nine points in Iowa's 14-3 game-opening run and Murray scored during their 11-0 run to close the half for a 52-32 lead. McCaffery and Murray each scored 15 points in the first half, nearly matching N.C A&T's output.
GREENSBORO, NC
ClutchPoints

Maryland and these NCAAW teams could drop out of the top-25 after start to season

Now that we are only a couple games into the NCAAW, it’s time to overreact. Some teams at the top of the mountain have looked like their foundation has been shaken while others, like South Carolina, are performing as expected. It’s way too early to take too much away from what we have seen as coaches make adjustments and players get more comfortable. Here are the too soon to take seriously candidates for teams that could drop out of the top-25 in women’s college basketball starting with Maryland.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Bailey scores 23, George Mason beats American 73-56

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Victor Bailey Jr.’s 23 points helped George Mason defeat American 73-56 on Sunday night. Bailey also contributed six rebounds for the Patriots (2-1). De’Von Cooper added 18 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Josh Oduro was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. Colin Smalls led the Eagles (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. American also got nine points and seven rebounds from Jaxon Knotek. Bailey scored 12 points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 34-27. Cooper led George Mason with 14 points in the second half as his team outscored American by 24 points over the final half.
FAIRFAX, VA
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Women's college basketball Power Rankings: South Carolina No. 1, Ohio State on the move

South Carolina and Stanford appeared to be on a collision course for the women's college basketball national championship game last season before UConn derailed the Cardinal in the semifinals. The Gamecocks and Cardinal have started this season ranked 1-2 -- and hold those same spots in our inaugural Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season -- and we'll get to see the superpowers clash on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

FINAL: Pittsburgh 37 at Virginia 7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football is back at Scott Stadium for the third straight game, looking to fins the elusive win at home as the Cavaliers welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers. Wahoos247 will be at Scott Stadium to see the 'Hoos in person and will have updates from the game on this...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy