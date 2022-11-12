ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes

Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the East Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train

Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?. The...
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Anti-airport group invites public to event this Monday, November 14

A citizens’ advocacy group working to stop consideration of building an airport in Thurston County is holding an open meeting this Monday, November 14. “Stop the Thurston Airport” announced that its community meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grace Community Covenant Church in Olympia (see inset map for location).
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations

You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River

The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
ADNA, WA
travelawaits.com

You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Conservation District Voices Opposition to Proposed Airport

In a Nov. 9 news release, the Thurston County Conservation District Board of Supervisors voiced its opposition to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s proposed airport in the county. On Oct. 25, the board of supervisors wrote a letter detailing three specific reasons they opposed the airport proposal. The first...
thejoltnews.com

County holds hearing on homeless encampments

The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners held a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 8, to discuss the emergency housing ordinance code amendment concerning homeless encampments. “This is an amendment to the homeless encampments chapter of Thurston County code. This code amendment does not make homeless encampments permanent. Homeless encampment...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies

Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Thursday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The Auditor's Office released an election update Thursday evening. The results indicated 84,613 votes had been counted but an estimated 35,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again

Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review

In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA

