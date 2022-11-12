To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO