Times-Union Newspaper
County Redevelopment Sets Residential TIF Hearing Dates
Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission is moving foward with the residential Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district process. During its Thursday meeting, public hearings for the TIF districts in Etna Green and Southshore Villages were set for Jan. 3 at 1:30 and 2 p.m. The Etna Green proposed TIF residential district is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Purchase Council Computers
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting the Council approved a quote for three laptop computers at $619.99 each. These laptops will replace outdated chromebooks used for Council business. The Council approved the 2023 county/town terminal service agreement of $550 for the Silver Lake Police Department and Town Marshal Jason...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
wkvi.com
Ordinance to Abolish Knox City Court Tabled
The Knox City Council continued discussions on an ordinance Wednesday night that would abolish Knox City Court. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said previously that the council has been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plain Township Fire Territory Dedicates Monument
LEESBURG – Plain Township Fire Territory dedicated a memorial at its fire station Thursday. The Leesburg Fire Service Memorial was “an idea born after a donation from the Gary Polk family to the fire department after Gary’s death,” said firefighter Mitch Rader. Polk died April 15,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
WNDU
South Bend seeks land developers; puts out call for proposals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has acquired lots of lots over the years. Now there’s a plan to get some of those parcels of property into the hands of private developers. Seven sites have been bundled into a public request for proposals that went...
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
WNDU
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
abc57.com
69-Unit apartment complex planned in South Bend
A new, $27.6 million apartment complex could be coming to South Bend. A now-vacant property on North Notre Dame Ave, across the street from Saint Joseph High School, is set to become a 69-unit development. There’s a former medical office on the site that's been empty since 2014. The South...
Times-Union Newspaper
16 Injured When Semi Collides With Bus In Warsaw
Sixteen were injured - three very critically originally - when a semi-tractor-trailer crashed with an Illinois school bus Saturday night on U.S. 30 in Warsaw. As of late Sunday morning, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center reported all students were listed in stable condition, according to a news release from Warsaw Police Department.
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Invited To Give To The Gidieon Cook Memorial Fund
The Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund supports programs that meet the changing needs in our community. Gidieon Orion Cook was a true free spirit. He enjoyed many things (like Vacation Bible School, swimming, collecting and trading Pokémon cards, building with LEGOs and more) but especially liked spending time with his family. He was active, care-free and people-oriented. “Gidieon was as perfect a son as anyone could ask for,” remembers Keri Cook, Gidieon’s mother.
inkfreenews.com
Firefighters Respond To Grain Bin Fire
MENTONE — Mentone and Seward/Burket fire departments responded to a grain bin fire around 7:40 a.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 12. The fire was reported in the loading area. The fire was at 4250 S. 1200W, Mentone, reportedly at the Whetstone Farms. Mentone Fire Department received the initial call and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County YMCA Develops New Month-To-Month Programs
WINONA?LAKE – The Kosciusko County YMCA has announced its updated program schedule and catalog to further its mission of serving the health and wellness of children and families in the community. Programs will start on the first Monday of each month and run for four weeks unless otherwise posted...
