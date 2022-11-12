Read full article on original website
Wet Monday with some severe storms | Where the strongest storms will form
HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll want to have an umbrella with you today as rain is back in the forecast. In fact, most areas will likely get wet this afternoon, and a few spots could even see severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center highlights most of Southeast Texas, including...
Severe weather and flood threat possible today
We’re tracking a cold front in west Texas, and an area of low pressure in south Texas. Both move through SE Texas today. If these systems align a certain way, we can get severe weather and possibly flooding this afternoon. The severe weather threats are tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The flood threat is for our coastal cities with 3-6″ of rain possible.
Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas. The warning goes into effect at midnight...
First Alert Forecast (11/12 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Freeze warnings will be gone for all of our counties by the mid-morning hours as temperatures will rise into the low 50s this afternoon. Still cool and below average, but at least the winds will be light so wind chills will be nearly the same as the air temperatures along with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
NWS: Hard Freeze Warning Issued for West Texas Saturday Morning
SAN ANGELO – The first freeze of the fall season is forecast for early Saturday morning across West Texas and it will be a hard freeze lasting for hours. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees are forecast in urban areas and temperatures as low as 26 degrees could linger for hours in low lying rural areas.
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-elected
The residents of Uvdale are disappointed that Texas voters voted for Governor Abbott to have his third-term in office but said they were not really surprised. The people who live in Uvdale are dismayed by the decision of voters in Texas to give Governor Greg Abbott a third term in office.
Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
