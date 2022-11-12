ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Severe weather and flood threat possible today

We’re tracking a cold front in west Texas, and an area of low pressure in south Texas. Both move through SE Texas today. If these systems align a certain way, we can get severe weather and possibly flooding this afternoon. The severe weather threats are tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The flood threat is for our coastal cities with 3-6″ of rain possible.
CBS DFW

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas.  The warning goes into effect at midnight...
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/12 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Freeze warnings will be gone for all of our counties by the mid-morning hours as temperatures will rise into the low 50s this afternoon. Still cool and below average, but at least the winds will be light so wind chills will be nearly the same as the air temperatures along with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
CBS DFW

Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.  As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Hard Freeze Warning Issued for West Texas Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO – The first freeze of the fall season is forecast for early Saturday morning across West Texas and it will be a hard freeze lasting for hours. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees are forecast in urban areas and temperatures as low as 26 degrees could linger for hours in low lying rural areas.
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
NewsWest 9

Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico

MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
LAREDO, TX
county17.com

Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
KTSM

Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
