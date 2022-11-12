Read full article on original website
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Warsaw Community Schools Orchestra Cabaret
Warsaw Community Schools’ Orchestra Cabaret is Nov. 19 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 574-371-5040. The ticket price includes dessert and beverages. The proceeds will benefit the students in the Orchestra Department. Orchestra students will be performing a variety...
The Echoes Of The Past Donate To FFA
The Warsaw FFA chapter held its Appreciation Supper and Silent Auction on Nov. 7 to thank the community for their support. The Echoes of the Past in turn wanted to show the Warsaw FFA how much they appreciate their help. Members of the chapter assisted the club with the harvesting of the wheat field in July and most recently at their Fall Festival in Claypool in October. The students were an integral part of the haunted hayride by dressing up and hiding out in the woods waiting for wagons to pass by. They kept the woods haunted Friday and Saturday for the club, making the hayrides a patron favorite. To show their appreciation, the Echoes of the Past presented a check in the amount of $1000 to Rylan Cooper, Warsaw FFA Chapter secretary. Pictured accepting the check is FFA secretary Rylan Cooper from Echoes of the Past President Randy Runkel Seated is FFA president Breanna Thompson, looking on.
Women Who Care Hears About Learning Readiness Essentials
Area women recently learned how to become a more caring community for all children through learning readiness. Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Center, presented six necessitates for learning readiness during United Way Women United’s Women Who Care event Thursday at The Vic downtown Warsaw. Winters...
Kettleheads Raise $15K For CCS
The Kosciusko Kettleheads held their 11th annual HomebrewFest in Warsaw Sept. 24. Forty different homebrewed beers and ciders were poured, along with local offerings from the Hoplore and Ledgeview breweries. Proceeds from the event, which totaled $15,000, were donated to Combined Community Services, as well as sponsorship donations from Lewis Salvage, Maple Leaf Farms, Crossroads Bank, Blue Note Design, The Spectacle Shoppe, Cerulean and Dr. Michael Lyons. Pictured are Aaron Winey, Nate White, Brian Kincaid, Dustin Hollar, Kettleheads President Jason Rich, Eric Jacko, Cliff Hill, CCS Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill, Robert Breske, Brian Sager and Calvin Maxwell. The same day, a group of Kettleheads poured at the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion as part of the Lions, Tigers and Beers fundraiser. "Lions, Tigers and Beers 2022” was the biggest fundraiser Black Pine has ever had, and with over 300 attendees the event raised $37,900. “We truly appreciate the Kosciusko Kettleheads and their willingness to support Black Pine. Through years the Kettleheads have garnered quite a following amongst our guests and are definitely an event favorite," said Black Pine Executive Director Trish Nichols. To learn more about these organizations, visit http://www.kettleheads.org.
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
11/11 Highlight Zone Regional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll won its first-ever regional title with a 21-20 nail-biter in 6A, Snider staged a triumphant comeback to beat Mishawaka in 5A, Columbia City’s dream season came to an end in 4A with a loss to Kokomo, Bishop Luers secured the program’s 21st regional title with a win over Bluffton […]
Warsaw Dominates LaPorte To Headline Prep Hoops Saturday
It was a record setting performance for the Warsaw Tigers girls basketball team Saturday night, as the team defeated LaPorte 69-7 at the Tiger Den. Warsaw is now 2-1 this season. The seven points allowed were the fewest points ever given up by Warsaw in a varsity game. The score...
Harold L. Galloway
NORTH WEBSTER – Harold L. Galloway, age 80, of rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline...
Karissa Lyn Sellers
Karissa Lyn Sellers, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side at the age of 49. Karissa was born in Kendallville, on Aug. 29, 1973, to Gregory and Lois Divine Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone working in quality control.
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
Lancers Win Fifth Straight Game To Start Off Season
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five straight to begin the season. The No. 8 Lancers muscled by Bushnell 89-66 on Saturday to wrap up the Crossroads/Cascade Classic. The classic was the first annual event, joining the Crossroads League and the Cascade...
Edward ‘Ed’ D. Napier
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, resident of Pierceton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929, to the late Charles and Minnie Napier. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan M. Tucker, who survives.
16 injured in Indiana after semi crashes into bus carrying high school hockey team
WARSAW,Ind. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a bus carrying a high school hockey team, ejecting at least one person and injuring several others on Saturday evening. Police told WXIN that 26 people were on a bus when a semi, driven by Victor Santos, 58, rear-ended it in Warsaw around 8 p.m.
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
MENTONE – Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, of rural Mentone, passed surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s passing, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns, he survives.
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
Elks 802 To Have Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Elks 802 will be having their 42nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24 pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #49, 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw. For deliveries please call Warsaw Elks Lodge #802 at 574-267-7802 after 3 p.m. Leave a detailed message...
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
