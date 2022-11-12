Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
95.3 MNC
Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40
Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
Times-Union Newspaper
16 Injured When Semi Collides With Bus In Warsaw
Sixteen were injured - three very critically originally - when a semi-tractor-trailer crashed with an Illinois school bus Saturday night on U.S. 30 in Warsaw. As of late Sunday morning, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center reported all students were listed in stable condition, according to a news release from Warsaw Police Department.
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
WNDU
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
abc57.com
Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Purchase Council Computers
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting the Council approved a quote for three laptop computers at $619.99 each. These laptops will replace outdated chromebooks used for Council business. The Council approved the 2023 county/town terminal service agreement of $550 for the Silver Lake Police Department and Town Marshal Jason...
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
wtvbam.com
Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
WNDU
City of Elkhart honors fallen military members on Veterans Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen. Two Veterans Day ceremonies took place on Friday, one at Rice Cemetery and the other at Prairie Street Cemetery. Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute. Mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans were...
Times-Union Newspaper
Harold L. Galloway
NORTH WEBSTER – Harold L. Galloway, age 80, of rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
