bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
bodyslam.net
Erick Redbeard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Look Like Bryan Danielson In 2018
Erick Redbeard was Bryan Danielson’s follower on WWE television during Danielson’s run as a heel on SmackDown from 2018 to 2019. During this run, Danielson would hold the WWE Championship, eventually losing to Kofi Kingston. While speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Erick talked about his time in WWE....
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books SmackDown Women’s Title Match For Survivor Series WarGames
Triple H became WWE’s Chief Content Officer and immediately introduced drastic changes to the overall product and presentation. The Game renamed the annual Survivor Series premium live event to Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H had already successfully experimented...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership This Week
The preliminary numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The show saw the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Usos React to Setting New WWE Record Today
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are officially the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history. As of today, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 484 days, and counting. They have officially passed The New Day’s reign of 483 days, which began at SummerSlam on August 23, 2015 when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way over Los Matadores, The Lucha Dragons and the former champions, The Prime Time Players. Those titles eventually became the RAW Tag Team Titles in September 2016, and The New Day dropped the titles to Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli) and Sheamus at Roadblock on December 18, 2016.
bodyslam.net
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE World Cup Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, they announced some matches for next Friday’s show and the continuation of the WWE World Cup. WWE’s World Cup Tournament started tonight with both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advancing. Now, we know the rest of the matches. Next week, Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first round match and Butch will take on Sami Zayn in first round action. Also, it was announced that after Shotzi won the number one contenders shot to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Shotzi will have to go one on one with Shayna Baszler. This comes after Shayna choked out Shotzi on tonight’s edition of SmackDown while Ronda Rousey watched on.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
bodyslam.net
Where Da Party At? They’re Back On 11/20/22
Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole are collectively known as “Da Party” and were a huge part of UpUpDownDown before they all went their separate ways in different companies. But, now they’re back. All four have been teasing something on social media and now we know what it is. Today, they dropped a video revealing that Da Party will be reuniting on November 20th live on Twitch at 10PM. You can watch the stream on the following twitch channels: TheSweetzLive, ClaudiosCafe or TheChugs.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
bodyslam.net
Indus Sher Booked To Wrestle Their First Tag Team Match Since 2020 On 11/15 WWE NXT
Welcome back, Indus Sher. Indus Sher, consisting of Veer Mahaan and Sanga, will be returning to competition in their first tag team match on television since 2020. Sanga and Veer recently reunited on NXT after Veer’s short run as a singles star on RAW. Now, WWE announced on social media that they will be in a tag team match on Tuesday, November 15th edition of WWE NXT.
bodyslam.net
Lana Explains How Miro Taught Her About Pro Wrestling Psychology
Lana explains how Miro has helped her grow as a professional wrestler. Lana recently appeared in an interview with Fightful where she spoke on a variety of topics, including Miro making reference to her on AEW television. She stated that Miro taught her things regarding psychology and storytelling. “I learned...
bodyslam.net
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 36 Results – 11/12/22
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 36 was held on Saturday November 12th, 2022 from Skid Row Academy in Westville, New Jersey. The event aired live on IWTV. Below are the quick results for ICW NHB Volume 36:. AKIRA defeated Bam Sullivan. Aaron Williams defeated Gary Jay. Kristian Ross defeated Chris...
bodyslam.net
Brian Cage Advances In The AEW Title Eliminator Tournament
Brian Cage has advanced to the next round. On tonight’s AEW Rampage, Brian Cage battled Dante Martin in a first round matchup in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. After a David vs. Goliath type matchup, Brian Cage picked up the win to advance into the second round. Brian will face the winner of Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks, which was set to take place tonight, but was postponed due to Archer’s brutal attack on Ricky Starks during this past weeks AEW Dynamite.
