Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Transfer For Commissioners’ Legal Services Narrowly Passes Council
A transfer request of $5,000 for the County Commissioners’ legal services barely received approval from the Kosciusko County Council during Thursday night’s meeting. County Administrator Marsha McSherry presented the $5,000 monthly transfer from land and improvements in the county cumulative capital development to legal services. She did not have the October bill from county attorney Ed Ormsby because it isn’t due until the 15th of the month.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Moving Money Around To Pay Gas & Electric Bills
Even the county is having to move money around to pay for the increasing gas and electric prices. During the Kosciusko County Council meeting on Thursday, County Administrator Marsha McSherry presented six transfers from various funds to the maintenance - gas and electric fund. The first was for $9,911.59 from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Purchase Council Computers
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting the Council approved a quote for three laptop computers at $619.99 each. These laptops will replace outdated chromebooks used for Council business. The Council approved the 2023 county/town terminal service agreement of $550 for the Silver Lake Police Department and Town Marshal Jason...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
wkvi.com
Ordinance to Abolish Knox City Court Tabled
The Knox City Council continued discussions on an ordinance Wednesday night that would abolish Knox City Court. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said previously that the council has been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
Times-Union Newspaper
Plain Township Fire Territory Dedicates Monument
LEESBURG – Plain Township Fire Territory dedicated a memorial at its fire station Thursday. The Leesburg Fire Service Memorial was “an idea born after a donation from the Gary Polk family to the fire department after Gary’s death,” said firefighter Mitch Rader. Polk died April 15,...
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
Times-Union Newspaper
16 Injured When Semi Collides With Bus In Warsaw
Sixteen were injured - three very critically originally - when a semi-tractor-trailer crashed with an Illinois school bus Saturday night on U.S. 30 in Warsaw. As of late Sunday morning, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center reported all students were listed in stable condition, according to a news release from Warsaw Police Department.
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Invited To Give To The Gidieon Cook Memorial Fund
The Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund supports programs that meet the changing needs in our community. Gidieon Orion Cook was a true free spirit. He enjoyed many things (like Vacation Bible School, swimming, collecting and trading Pokémon cards, building with LEGOs and more) but especially liked spending time with his family. He was active, care-free and people-oriented. “Gidieon was as perfect a son as anyone could ask for,” remembers Keri Cook, Gidieon’s mother.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County YMCA Develops New Month-To-Month Programs
WINONA?LAKE – The Kosciusko County YMCA has announced its updated program schedule and catalog to further its mission of serving the health and wellness of children and families in the community. Programs will start on the first Monday of each month and run for four weeks unless otherwise posted...
Comments / 0