Olympia's committee members briefed on Reimagining Public Safety recommendations

Chronicle
Thurston County Conservation District Voices Opposition to Proposed Airport
In a Nov. 9 news release, the Thurston County Conservation District Board of Supervisors voiced its opposition to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s proposed airport in the county. On Oct. 25, the board of supervisors wrote a letter detailing three specific reasons they opposed the airport proposal. The first...
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
thejoltnews.com
Anti-airport group invites public to event this Monday, November 14
A citizens’ advocacy group working to stop consideration of building an airport in Thurston County is holding an open meeting this Monday, November 14. “Stop the Thurston Airport” announced that its community meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grace Community Covenant Church in Olympia (see inset map for location).
thejoltnews.com
Public shows up to comment on Talauna Reed’s appointment to Olympia School Board
Several people registered and attended in person to comment at Olympia School District’s (OSD) board meeting last night; most spoke about the board's decision to appoint Talauna Reed’s appointment to the board. Olympia School Board President Maria Flores presided over the meeting, saying that the time limit would...
Washington Examiner
Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy
(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
thejoltnews.com
County holds hearing on homeless encampments
The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners held a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 8, to discuss the emergency housing ordinance code amendment concerning homeless encampments. “This is an amendment to the homeless encampments chapter of Thurston County code. This code amendment does not make homeless encampments permanent. Homeless encampment...
Chronicle
Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies
Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Thursday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The Auditor's Office released an election update Thursday evening. The results indicated 84,613 votes had been counted but an estimated 35,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
Seattle councilmember proposes pilot program to fund substance use disorder treatment
SEATTLE — A proposal for a new pilot program aims to help cover the costs of treatment for substance use disorders for those who can't afford it in the city of Seattle. The program would assist people who come into contact with homelessness service providers and the public safety system first, but could potentially expand.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Former SPD commander accused of regularly napping in office on the job
A former Seattle Police Department commander is accused of regularly napping in his office on the job, according to documents from the Seattle Office of Police Accountability. According to OPA’s investigation, an anonymous complaint alleged that the commander had been sleeping in his office over a period of four months. The complaint also alleged that the man had brought in window-darkening blinds, a sleeping cot and a mattress to the office.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again
Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
Students plan city-wide walkout after shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
SEATTLE — Students at Ingraham High School describe the moments the school went on lockdown during Tuesday’s shooting. “We hid in the corner. My friend was on crutches so I was carrying her bag because she was scared she couldn't run,” said Katie Strausz-Clark, a senior at Ingraham High School.
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater to be reimbursed for compensating defendants affected by State v. Blake decision
Tumwater’s public health and safety committee recommended an agreement with the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to help the city refund payments made by defendants affected by the State v. Blake decision. City administrator John Doan explained during the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, November 8, that...
KXL
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
FOX 28 Spokane
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KUOW
‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
