The Warsaw FFA chapter held its Appreciation Supper and Silent Auction on Nov. 7 to thank the community for their support. The Echoes of the Past in turn wanted to show the Warsaw FFA how much they appreciate their help. Members of the chapter assisted the club with the harvesting of the wheat field in July and most recently at their Fall Festival in Claypool in October. The students were an integral part of the haunted hayride by dressing up and hiding out in the woods waiting for wagons to pass by. They kept the woods haunted Friday and Saturday for the club, making the hayrides a patron favorite. To show their appreciation, the Echoes of the Past presented a check in the amount of $1000 to Rylan Cooper, Warsaw FFA Chapter secretary. Pictured accepting the check is FFA secretary Rylan Cooper from Echoes of the Past President Randy Runkel Seated is FFA president Breanna Thompson, looking on.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO