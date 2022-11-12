Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Times-Union Newspaper
The Echoes Of The Past Donate To FFA
The Warsaw FFA chapter held its Appreciation Supper and Silent Auction on Nov. 7 to thank the community for their support. The Echoes of the Past in turn wanted to show the Warsaw FFA how much they appreciate their help. Members of the chapter assisted the club with the harvesting of the wheat field in July and most recently at their Fall Festival in Claypool in October. The students were an integral part of the haunted hayride by dressing up and hiding out in the woods waiting for wagons to pass by. They kept the woods haunted Friday and Saturday for the club, making the hayrides a patron favorite. To show their appreciation, the Echoes of the Past presented a check in the amount of $1000 to Rylan Cooper, Warsaw FFA Chapter secretary. Pictured accepting the check is FFA secretary Rylan Cooper from Echoes of the Past President Randy Runkel Seated is FFA president Breanna Thompson, looking on.
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgewood Event Encourages Girls To Envision Engineering As A Career
Fifty-three Edgewood Middle School girls were able to participate in the fifth “Forget Princess, I want to be an Engineer” event Thursday. “We are trying to promote girls to think about engineering. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, doesn’t mean they have to take a class in it, doesn’t mean anything other than an interest. So hopefully, it sparks an interest whether they decide to take more engineer classes at Edgewood or go to the high school level or a career,” Edgewood Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek said.
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Invited To Give To The Gidieon Cook Memorial Fund
The Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund supports programs that meet the changing needs in our community. Gidieon Orion Cook was a true free spirit. He enjoyed many things (like Vacation Bible School, swimming, collecting and trading Pokémon cards, building with LEGOs and more) but especially liked spending time with his family. He was active, care-free and people-oriented. “Gidieon was as perfect a son as anyone could ask for,” remembers Keri Cook, Gidieon’s mother.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
Times-Union Newspaper
Karissa Lyn Sellers
Karissa Lyn Sellers, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side at the age of 49. Karissa was born in Kendallville, on Aug. 29, 1973, to Gregory and Lois Divine Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone working in quality control.
Times-Union Newspaper
Elks 802 To Have Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Elks 802 will be having their 42nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24 pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #49, 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw. For deliveries please call Warsaw Elks Lodge #802 at 574-267-7802 after 3 p.m. Leave a detailed message...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Women Who Care Hears About Learning Readiness Essentials
Area women recently learned how to become a more caring community for all children through learning readiness. Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Center, presented six necessitates for learning readiness during United Way Women United’s Women Who Care event Thursday at The Vic downtown Warsaw. Winters...
Times-Union Newspaper
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Times-Union Newspaper
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov, 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Annual Bingo Feather Party Held Monday
Atwood’s annual Bingo Feather Party, will be Monday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This is an annual fund raiser for the Atwood Community Building, where the event is being held. Food will be served from 4:30 until bingo starts at 6 p.m. Homemade sloppy joes, and hot dogs or...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva James Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw; he preceded her in 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
Times-Union Newspaper
Harold L. Galloway
NORTH WEBSTER – Harold L. Galloway, age 80, of rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ruth I. Yoder
MILFORD – Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa Bridenstine Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
Times-Union Newspaper
Edward ‘Ed’ D. Napier
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, resident of Pierceton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929, to the late Charles and Minnie Napier. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan M. Tucker, who survives.
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
