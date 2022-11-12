ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 4

justice 4 all
1d ago

Wasn’t Pastor the Sheriff when Troyer lied about Manny Ellis? Troyer said that a taser wasn’t used; then the video proved otherwise. Troyer said that a choke hold wasn’t used; then video showed otherwise. And what did Pastor do about that? Pastor and Lindquist shouldn’t be surprised that there’s a lack of trust and credibility in the police. They didn’t exactly take any corrective action when they were in charge. But now they want to speak out.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police: Man dead after shootout with Federal Way officers

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after police shot and killed a man, who was suspected of injuring his sister during a shooting at a Federal Way apartment. Before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dash Point Apartments, where a man shot his sister when she stopped by to check on him.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff

Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Man causes collisions on I-5 in Kent, carjacks crash victim

KENT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is searching for a man suspected of causing a four-car collision on I-5 near Kent, then carjacking a crash victim and speeding off. Authorities say the carjacking happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was driving a white passenger car reported stolen out of...
KENT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 1-8, 2022

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after refusing to leave when requested by manager. 23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff. 23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree

A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges

KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools. Students on Monday are walking out of class and over to City Hall, pushing for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, November 10, 2022

On 11/10/22 at 1:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Tipso Lp SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Shaylee Rose Elder, 31, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle. On 11/10/22 at 6:56 p.m. in the 17500 block of State Route 507, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachelle Marie Hudson, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy